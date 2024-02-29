"It's so over": Internet in a haze as Song Kang confirms gearing up for enlisting in the South Korean military in April 2024

On February 29, 2024, South Korean actor Song Kang's agency released information regarding his required military duty enrollment, confirming his prior notice of conscription which surfaced in January 2024. As per the latest announcement, the My Demon actor is set to enter the military camp on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Even though the news of his enlistment first emerged in December 2023, when the actor reportedly skipped the SBS Drama Awards to prepare for his impending enlistment, fans were disheartened after coming across the final announcement on February 29.

Fans try to come to terms with Song Kang's military enlistment

On February 29, Namoo Actors released an official statement via the My Demon actor's official fan cafe. The agency asserted that they are extremely appreciative of the actor's admirers, before adding that this is a notice of his impending enlistment in the [Republic of Korea] Army as an active duty soldier. The enlistment is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 2.

In an effort to prevent safety accidents caused by crowding at the enlistment site, the company requested the cooperation of fans. The statement also clarified that there would be no formal events held on the day when he will arrive at the recruit training center and that he would be enlisting privately.

Namoo Actors wrote:

"Hello, this is Namoo Actors. We would like to express our deep gratitude to the fans who always love actor Song Kang, and we would like to inform you about actor Song Kang's enlistment. Actor Song Kang will enlist as an active-duty soldier on April 2 (Tuesday). There will be no separate official event held on the day of entry into the recruit training camp."

They continued,

"Please understand that admission will be held privately to prevent safety accidents due to on-site congestion. We ask for the warm love and support of many people so that actor Song Kang can faithfully carry out his national defense duties and return as a more mature and healthy person. Thank you."

When rumors of the actor being unable to attend the SBS Drama Awards surfaced online in December 2023, the management company addressed them, stating that Song Kang is trying to adjust his hectic schedule. Namoo Actors clarified that the reports of the actor "skipping" the award ceremony are baseless and false.

In the award ceremony held on December 29, 2023, the Best Couple title went to Kim Yoo-jung and Song Kang at the 2023 SBS Drama Awards. Additionally, the Nevertheless actor also won the Top Excellence Award.

Since then, fans have been anticipating the actor's impending enlistment confirmation news to hit the internet. However, the news still left them unhappy.

Here's how fans reacted to the Forecasting Love And Weather actor's enlistment:

The actor was last seen in the popular SBS and Netflix drama My Demon opposite Kim Yoo-jung, which premiered its first episode on November 24, 2023. Later, he was seen in the Netflix original series Sweet Home 2, starring alongside Go Min-si, Lee Do-hyun, Lee Si-young, and Lee Jin-uk.