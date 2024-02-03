"It's very touching": Fans react as 92 liner MC Yoo Jae-pil expresses his wish to interview BTS' Jin

South Korean comedian Yoo Jae-pil mentioned BTS member Jin during an interview with iMBC Entertainment released on January 19, Korean Standard Time. A clip where he spoke about his experience meeting the BTS member is going viral on social media as fans could not stop talking about it.

As mentioned by MC Yoo Jae-pil, he and Jin were both born in 1992, making them friends of the same age. Yoo Jae-pil revealed how friendly the BTS member was with him at the 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon. The MC was surprised as the Awake singer was a global star, but the meeting was a delightful experience for him. Despite only meeting a few times, he was impressed by his behavior and wished to interview him once.

One of the questions he was asked was who is the one artist he would like to interview, and within a split second, he replied,

“The artist I'd like to interview is BTS Jin."

As Jin is currently serving in the military, Yoo Jae-pil sent a special message to him saying,

“Jin, are you watching this? I heard you were getting discharged in June this year. I wish for your safe return and let's meet up again. Bye!"

Yoo Jae-pil's praise of the BTS member for his friendly personality started swirling on the internet, gaining attention from fans. Upon hearing his words, A user on X said,

“I wish he gets his wish”: Fans react as Comedian Yoo Jae-pil expresses his wish to interview BTS Jin

On January 19, Yoo Jae-pil sat with iMBC Entertainment for an interview, sharing his experience anchoring at the 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon. As Suga was on a hiatus, only six members of the K-pop boy group performed.

Recalling his memory from the music festival, Yoo Jae-pil spoke about his interview. As RM once mentioned,

"Our Jin hyung will be in his 30s next yr so I want him to be happy."

To this, the MC said to the eldest member,

"Hey, Jin, I'll also be in my 30s. We both were born in the Year of the Monkey."

He approached and shook Yoo Jae-pil's hand, saying,

“Nice to meet you, buddy."

Hearing this, the fans online highlighted how the Moon singer has been good friends with many Korean celebrities:

Further praising the singer, Yoo Jae-pil shared his feelings, saying,

“It was such a big thing to me as he was an unparalleled superstar that time. I saw many memes being circulated and also received many messages of support. It made me think that I really want to interview him at least once someday."

This touched BTS fans online, and they wished to see the two together on the screen again.