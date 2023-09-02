"It sounds so beautiful": Fans go gaga over NewJeans Beautiful Restriction OST for A Time Called You

On September 1, 2023, Netflix and Spotify released NewJeans's highly anticipated OST, Beautiful Restriction, for the upcoming time-travel and romance drama, A Time Called You, which is a remake of the smash hit Taiwanese series Someday Or One Day.

The series revolves around Jun Hee, a girl still grieving her boyfriend's passing from nearly a year ago. As the drama unfolds, a miraculous twist of fate transports her back to 1998, where she encounters Si Heon, a striking doppelgänger of her late love. Starring Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been, and Kang Hoon, this trio will bring to life a remarkable love story that emphasizes the importance of personality over appearance.

As soon as the OST for the drama was released, fans couldn't get enough of it and took to social media to express their excitement.

"I'm so ready": K-drama and K-pop fans are ready to hear NewJeans' OST in time-travel drama

As Netflix and NewJeans released Beautiful Restriction for the upcoming drama, A Time Called You, fans were of the K-pop group were left delighted, especially since this marks the rookie girl group's first song for any Korean drama.

The original drama, Someday or One Day is renowned for its OST, including Last Dance, which is considered the soul of the drama, capturing '90s love and innocence.

Moreover, a behind-the-scenes video with the NewJeans OST showcases the relationship dynamics of the trio, including Ahn Hyo-seop, Kang Hoon, and Jeon Yeo-been. They engage in playful activities, reflecting the innocence that individuals carry while growing up.

Needless to say, fans are praising NewJeans' OST and can't wait to see how it is incorporated in A Time Called You:

Someday or One Day is famous for the phenomenal lyrics of Last Dance, and those who have watched the original version want the K-drama to keep it as the theme for the time travel part of A Time Called You because they have developed an attachment to it.

Those who haven't watched the original version are satisfied with new OST and are currently hyping it on social media, describing it as beautiful and expressing their inability to stop listening to it.

A Time Called You is scheduled to release on September 8, 2023.