"Ive been side eyeing her since": Lizzo's Postmates drama resurfaces online as singer's lawsuit makes headlines

In the wake of rapper Lizzo's recent lawsuit, an old scandal involving doxxing a Postmates driver has now also surfaced online. In September 2019, the 35-year-old took to Twitter to accuse the driver of stealing her order and revealed her identity. Sharing a screenshot from the app showing a closeup of the girl's face, the Truth Hurts singer wrote:

"Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food. She lucky I don’t fight no more."

The musician had ordered dinner using the food delivery app on September 16, 2019, under the name Bonnie V. while she was staying at the Revere Hotel in Boston. However, she failed to provide a room number.

The driver tried contacting Lizzo on the number provided on the app, which went unanswered. She then proceeded to unsuccessfully ask the front desk to help locate Bonnie V. According to Postmates' policy, if the driver cannot reach the customer on the number provided on the app, they are to leave after five minutes.

Following the 35-year-old's tweet, she was harshly criticized online for doxxing the driver. A day later, Lizzo deleted her original tweet and issued an apology. The Postmates driver eventually filed a lawsuit against her.

Lizzo was sued on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, by three of her former backup dancers, Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez for s*xual harassment and creating a toxic work environment. Along with the singer, the lawsuit also named her company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT) and Shirlene Quigley, her dance captain.

In light of the lawsuit, netizens brought up the Postmates debacle to call out the 35-year-old.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Bazingabears)

Netizens continue to criticize Lizzo, compare the two incidents

As news of Lizzo's old controversy surfaced, internet users were quick to compare the two incidents. They pointed out that her past behavior and said it was a sign that she is a problematic person.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @beautifulmerdme)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @narlstorm)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @mercurialhigh82)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Brooke_city)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @alex_geigl)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @tribelesslew)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @McNeilAuthor)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @daechwitannies)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @midnightlayne)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Deuce1042)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @girlswithtoys)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @ShamitaJay)

Since the news about the lawsuit surfaced, more people are taking to speak out against Lizzo. First, her former creative director, Quinn Whitney Wilson, and dancer Courtney Hollinquest spoke up in support of the backup dancers. Later filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, who worked with the 35-year-old on a documentary called her, "arrogant, self-centered, and unkind" as a person.

Lizzo has yet to comment on the controversy.