Jacob Priley GoFundMe raises over $105,000 as NYC man critically injured in park slope crash

30-year-old Jacob Priley, a public relations specialist from New York City, is currently fighting for his life after being injured in a horrific crash on Friday, September 22, 2023. Priley was soon rushed to the hospital, but he has been in a critical state since then. Shedding light on the incident, police said that Jacob Priley did not have a helmet on during the crash.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched seven days ago to meet the mounting expenses for Priley's treatment. The 30-year-old man reportedly has stable vitals, according to a tweet posted by John M. Blasco, as reported by Daily News.

Expand Tweet

New York City PR specialist Jacob Priley is currently in a critical condition after he was injuried in a car crash on Friday

A young PR specialist, Jacob Priley received serious injuries after being involved in a crash with an SUV on Friday, September 22, 2023. New York City Police Department confirmed that Priley was rushed to Brooklyn's New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital on Fifth Avenue near Union Street.

Priley took a sudden sharp turn at a green traffic signal while he was on the way north on Fifth Avenue on a bike. This made him strike the front driver side of a 2017 Nissan Rogue. The 58-year-old driver of the SUV was heading south when the horrific crash took place. As a result of the collision, Priley was tossed off from his bike. However, since the 30-year-old man wasn't wearing a helmet, he sustained head trauma as well.

News outlet People have reported that authorities are yet to arrest the driver of the SUV even though they are currently investigating the crash. The unidentified driver reportedly did not sustain injuries in the crash.

As has been mentioned earlier, a fundraiser has been launched to meet Priley's medical expenses. The fundraiser post stated:

"Any medical crisis like this entails major expenses for both him and his family, so we are fundraising to ensure that they have the support they need to defray those expenses and also put Jacob on the road to recovery."

As of this article's writing, the fundraiser has reportedly collected more than $105,000, and the targetted amount is now $110,000.

People who knew Priley described him as being a great friend

On Facebook, a neighbor of Priley uploaded a post regarding the tragic incident, writing:

"Jake and I have been friends ever since he moved into an apartment one floor below me. He is the sweetest young guy and has met a number of my friends at birthday dinners we have had in the last year."

It has been revealed that Priley is an employee of a PR firm named Berlin Rosen. He also has worked for state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal’s chief of staff. According to Jacob Priley's LinkedIn bio, he has worked on the 2016 presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton. Berlin Rosen's managing director, Jeremy Soffin, spoke about Priley in a post, saying:

"Jacob is a beloved colleague and friend, and more than that, an amazing soul."

Expand Tweet

City Councilman Erik Bottcher stated that Priley was liked by everybody. He further told the Daily News that Priley could be be frequently seen in political events and always had a smile on his face.

Jacob Priley was reportedly active in advocating LGBTQ rights as well.