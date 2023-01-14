James Davis GoFundMe raises over $28,000 as New Jersey dad is killed during Christmas bonfire explosion

On December 29, 2022, 25-year-old James Davis passed away after sustaining severe burn injuries in an explosion in Atlantic County. The incident took place on Christmas evening when James was building a bonfire in his in-laws' backyard in Mullica Township, New Jersey.

The fundraiser on GoFundMe was organized by his wife, Nicole Davis, who said that it was to help them with their medical expenses. She added that they have no insurance, and need travel expenses for the hospital and basic necessities for their one-year-old daughter, Elliana. The fundraiser has raised over $28,000 as of writing this article.

In her fundraiser, she mentioned the details of the incident, which took place when James was setting up a bonfire while Nicole, Elliana, and the rest of the family were indoors.

James Davis reportedly burned 90% of his body in the incident

On December 25, 2022, Nicole Davis said that she and her family heard a loud boom outside their house but mistook it for a gunshot. However, when Bill Smith, Nicole's father, looked outside, he saw that his son-in-law had caught on fire.

Soon, Bill, Nicole and her brother tried to extinguish the fire for nearly three to five minutes. They used blankets to try and put out the fire before James was airlifted to Philadelphia.

According to NJ.com, the Mullica Township Police Chief Brian Zeck said that it was a dying flame on the bonfire that led to the explosion after James Davis used gas to rekindle the fire. The fire was tagged as an accident.

James was airlifted to the Temple Burn Center in Philadelphia. He was reported to have burnt most of his body, with 80% of third-degree burns and 10% second-degree. In the fundraiser post, Nicole wrote that the only parts of her husband's body that were unaffected were his feet, hands and the upper half of his face.

The fundraising campaign was initially set up when James was hospitalized. At the time, Nicole had written that the recovery would take a very long time and that James would face some serious setbacks.

Four days after the incident, Nicole announced that her husband had died of his injuries, surrounded by his family and best friend in his final hours. She also mentioned that the funds raised over $28,000 and will be used for funeral expenses, medical bills, and for his daughter's needs.

James Davis was to start training to become a Florida State Trooper

James was born in Aurora, Colorado, and spent most of life in Florida, where he worked various jobs. He was born to James Davis Jr and Jeanne Marie Davis (nee Nolan). James, who was homeschooled, lived in multiple places throughout his life and made friends everywhere he went.

After he married Nicole, the couple moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, where James worked as the Lead of Operations at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. He also worked as a corrections officer but returned to New Jersey in October 2022 after Hurricane Ian damaged the couple's house.

James Davis was to start his training in January 2023 for the Florida Highway Patrol State Trooper program. His hobbies included skateboarding, going to the beach, hiking, being outdoors, and building and shooting his guns. He also loved spending time with his friends and family.

His obituary on the Boakes Funeral Home website read:

"James excelled at everything he did and was an amazing person that everyone loved."

Along with his wife and daughter, James Davis is also survived by his parents, two brothers, his in-laws, his paternal grandmother and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

