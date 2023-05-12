James Jaronczyk GoFundMe raises over $15,000 as body of missing Long Island boater found in Great South Bay

On Thursday, May 11, the body of Long Island boat pilot James Jaronczyk was found in the Great South Bay. He was reportedly last seen on Sunday, May 7, when his boat overturned after hitting a wave. It is believed that he most likely drowned soon after.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a death, reader discretion is advised.

In the wake of James Jaronczyk's death, his friends and family started a GoFundMe page in order to help fund his funeral, as well as any other costs. The fundraising initiative has raised over $15k, exceeding its $14k goal.

Audra Reardon, who organized the fundraiser on behalf of Gabrielle Orefici, wrote on the official page:

"As a member of the West Islip community, my hope is that we can send our neighbors in Massapequa any and all support to James’ family during this unimaginable time."

Officials and community members respond to the death of James Jaronczyk

As reported by the New York Post, James Jaronczyk was a well known member of the Long Island boating community. He was known as an adept fisherman and boatman who had routinely taken part in races. At the time of his death, he had been preparing his speed boat for an upcoming competition. He was last seen leaving the Tres Palms waterside restaurant with a 22-foot progression speedboat.

CBS reported that along with the Coast Guard and Suffolk County Police, members of the Long Island Boating community had joined the search for Jaronczyk.

Susan Tocci, an avid boat pilot, commented on the tragedy to Patch reporters.

Tocci said:

"During this tragedy, think of all the volunteers, family friends, or a simple stranger that all pulled together offering assistance to bring home someone's child. This young man's life was cut short, but a legacy in bringing people together when our world is so broken. Rest in eternal peace, racing boats in the sky."

As per Long Island News 12, the mayor of Babylon, Mary E Adams, said she was with the victim's family when the body was discovered. She commended the efforts of local authorities rescue teams, who spent days searching nearby marinas and coves for any sign of James Jaronczyk. She said that despite the fact that the discovery of his remains was tragic for family members, she was glad that they could have some form of closure.

She said:

"(There was) a lot of frustration, a lot of crying and then a sense of relief and thanking God for letting them bring their son home."

Susan Tocci added:

Adams said that Jaronczyk's body was found by the Suffolk County Marine Unit near the local village pool. Mayor Adams added that in the wake of the incident, only Jaronczyk's friends and family will have access to the pool area.

Information regarding Jaronczyk's funeral service has not been released.

