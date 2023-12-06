JASON MRAZ ROBBED": DWTS season 32 fans disappointed with the final result 

Dancing with The Stars (DWTS) season 32 aired its season finale on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. During the segments, the celebrities and their professional dancing partners performed once again in order to be the victor of the Mirrorball Trophy.

While all the stars did exceptionally well, Xochitl Gomez took home the prize. Although there's a huge part of the internet that is celebrating the 17-year-old's win, there are others who believe someone else should have won.

Fans took to social media to chime in on the finale and noted that Jason Mraz should have been the winner. One person, @shilohlover18 wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"JASON MRAZ ROBBED"

DWTS fans believe Jason Mraz should have won season 32

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) season 32 aired its season finale on Tuesday and saw Xochtil Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy take home the prize. The live-streamed segment, which is available on ABC, Disney Plus, and Hulu saw the stars compete in two rounds each ahead of the winner's announcement.

The celebrities who competed in the finale were Xochitl Gomez, actress Alyson Hannigan, The Bachelorette alum Charity Lawson, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and singer Jason Mraz.

The DWTS finale started with a redemption round during which the contestants had to perform a dance style that they previously had, followed by their freestyle round.

For the first round, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach performed Foxtrot. Bruno noted that the performance was a "classic ballroom Foxtrot," while Carrie Ann thought the singer was "effortless." She added that his performance was elevated since he was having fun. Derek stated that he thought Mraz was "steller with control" and that his frame was much better.

All three DWTS judges gave him 10, the perfect score, in the first performance. During the freestyle round, Jason Mraz scored another 30 out of 30. Bruno noted that his performance had a "feel good factor" while Carrie Ann believed it to be a breakthrough. Derek noted that the singer didn't just try, he succeeded.

However, he finished second in Dancing With The Stars season 32 as Xochtil Gomez took home the Mirrorball Trophy. In the first round, Gomez danced Foxtrot with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy and also got a perfect score. The judges noted that her performance was a delight to watch. Carrie Ann called the actress "breathtakingly beautiful" while Derek noted that her performance was an epitome of frame and fluidity.

During her next performance, the season 32 winner received another perfect score. Bruno noted that her performance was outstanding while Derek called her "the most charismatic dancer" on the ABC show.

However, fans weren't all that happy with the judgment and noted that Jason Mraz should have been the winner.

Episodes of DWTS season 32 are available to stream on ABC.