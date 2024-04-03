Jean-Paul Vignon's career explored after Shrek actor dies at 89

French actor and singer Jean-Paul Vignon died on March 22, 2024, aged 89, battling liver cancer. His family announced his demise on April 3, 2024. He started his career in the early 1950s as a member of a cabaret in Paris. Vignon's notable work as an actor included his roles in Gilmore Girls and Days of Our Lives.

Jean-Paul Vignon, along with his acting career, was a celebrated singer. In 1964, when Columbia Records signed him, Vignon released his first album, Because I Love You, in the United States.

The actor was known for his Gallic accent. Therefore, he lent his voice as a French narrator to Marc Webb's romantic comedy (500) Days of Summer and the American animated movie Shrek.

Vignon was born on January 30, 1935, in France.

Shrek artist Jean-Paul Vignon was also a musician

On April 3, French actor and singer Jean-Paul Vignon's family announced his death via Vignon's Facebook page. However, the actor never publicly spoke about his cancer diagnosis.

Vignon began his career as a musician in France. He starred in Les Promesses Dangereuses and Asphalte, marking his French debut. He was also signed as a vocalist for a French imprint, Disques Vogue.

In honor of French singer Edith Piaf, Jean-Paul Vignon also recorded an autobiographical song, Djibouti. Later, he moved to the United States, where he appeared as a singer on The Ed Sullivan Show, a musical variety show. He also performed a duet with American actress and singer Liza Minnelli.

He showcased his talent in major US cities, including New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. In 1974, Jean-Paul Vignon's duet with American actress Farrah Fawcett, You, was released by the Nelson Barry Recordings label.

In 1994, Los Angeles Times reporter Robert Koehler suggested that Vignon had "fulfilled" an American image of a French romantic singer.

"Vignon fulfilled the American image of the romantic, singing Frenchman. Ironically, rather than compare his voice to such renowned Gallic crooners as Maurice Chevalier and Gilbert Bécaud, Vignon says that he has a Bobby Darin kind of voice, able to sing fast and passionate or gentle and slow."

Apart from his singing career, Vignon did notable work as an actor. He played a supporting role opposite William Holden and Cliff Robertson in the 1968 World War II film The Devil's Brigade.

Vignon hosted the Canadian show The Sensuous Man, produced by Dick Clark. Also, he was a regular guest on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.

Alongside these, Jean-Paul Vignon also appeared in shows such as The Rockford Files, Hotel, Falcon Crest, and L.A. Law.

Among his acting roles, Vignon's most celebrated work was lending his voice to one of Robin Hood's Merry Men in Shrek, an American animated fantasy comedy film. His voice can be heard when Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey encounter a group of antagonists.

Vignon also voiced the character Gena in The Adventures of Cheburashka and Friends, a Russian animated feature film. In 2009, he narrated the romantic comedy 500 Days of Summer, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel.

Furthermore, his voice can be heard when Gordon-Levitt's character goes to the cinema alone after breaking up with Deschanel's character. He then fell asleep and dreamt of a French film, which was narrated by Vignon.

Jean-Paul Vignon is survived by his partner Suzie Summers, daughters Marguerite Vignon Gaul (from his marriage to the late actress Brigid Bazlen) and Lucy Brank, and two granddaugters.