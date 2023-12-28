Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings was stunned after Mayim Bialik's surprise exit

Sony's Jeopardy! is easily one of the most iconic reality TV series out there. The series has seen more than 8000 episodes being aired since it was created way back in 1964 and has since gone strongly.

After the unfortunate death of iconic Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, Ken Jennings has largely taken up the mantle and has in limited time become arguably the series’ second most iconic host. Regardless, Jennings had been joined by Mayim Bialik since back in July 2022.

Bialik recently announced her exit from the show, citing the network without necessarily revealing why she has chosen to bring an end to her association with Jeopardy! Her decision, in addition to stunning long-term fans of the series, also surprised Ken Jennings, who said the same during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Ken Jennings expresses surprise over Mayim Bialik’s Jeopardy! exit

The interview saw Jennings reveal a range of details about how he responded to Mayim’s exit. He suggested that he had little idea about the kind of reasons that forced Bialik into the decision. However, Jennings made it a point to compliment his former partner and said that he was lucky to have ever been considered for the job.

“It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I’m going to miss her. I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it. But on my end, I’m just a fan of Jeopardy! and I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me. I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job, as a non-broadcaster," he said.

Bialik had claimed in a statement that she was incredibly honored to be given the mantle as well. However, Bialik effectively suggested that it was Sony that wanted her to stop hosting Jeopardy!:

"Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy. Incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year" and "deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy family."

While Jennings also chose to remain mum about the kind of reasons that were responsible for her exit, it is clear that he is looking forward to continuing in the role. Jennings revealed the kind of influence Trebek has had on him as a kid, claiming that he was always a Jeopardy! fan, first and foremost.

Bialik lasted as the co-host alongside Jennings for more than a year. She had been introduced to the role back in July 2022 and announced the recent decision on December 15.

It seems as if Jennings has for the time being ensured one final episode which will see him host alongside Bialik, which means she will be getting her farewell, despite the controversial nature of the exit.