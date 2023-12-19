“Jimin viral prowess”: Adweek lists the singer & Ryan Gosling’s iconic Barbie interaction as 2023’s Best Use of Celebrity in Experiential Activation

On December 19, 2023, the BTS' Jimin and Ryan Gosling's moment when the latter gifted a guitar to the former was listed as the Best Use of Celebrity in an Experiential Activation for 2023 by the Adweek's Experiential Awards.

Adweek's Experiential Awards occur annually where they honor the best of experiential brand marketing. They celebrate creativity, entrepreneurialism, and originality derived from the growing sector of the brand ecosystem.

As the fans got to know about the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer and Ryan Gosling's iconic 2023 interaction receiving the aforementioned award, they took to social media to celebrate it, and one user tweeted:

Fans are proud of Jimin's iconic moment with the Barbie actor Ryan Gosling

On July 19, the official Barbie Movie account posted a video featuring Ryan Gosling addressing Jimin and offering him a guitar in accordance with the unspoken Ken code. This code suggests that if one Ken wears another Ken's outfit he needs to give him his cherished possession.

The Barbie actor introduced himself noting that he observed Jimin wearing one of the actor's Ken outfits in the Permission to Dance music video and therefore he presented him with his beloved Ken Guitar. He stated in the video:

"I noticed that your “Permission to Dance” outfit was the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie. I have to give it to you. You wore it first. You definitely wore it best."

It demonstrated how Barbie's marketing staff worked with BTS while the fans were unaware of it. Jimin responded by praising Ken, a.k.a. Ryan Gosling, in a video posted on his Instagram account, saying:

“Hi Ryan and hi Ken, it’s Jimin. Congrats on your big release, my fans are excited to see your video, so thank you so much, I could see that you look great in my outfit, thank you for this guitar, I really love it and I look forward to watching Barbie. Go, Barbie!”

The aforementioned interaction has been cited by Adweek's 2023 Experiential Awards as one of the standout activations making its mark for the best use of celebrity in an experiential activation.

The citation also highlighted how Warner Bros' film Barbie dominated the cinema during the summer, but it was Ryan Gosling and the power of 40.8 million ARMYs that gave Warner Bros their viral moment. Adweek mentioned that their interaction took social media such as Twitter by storm and stated:

"The BTS Army of fans pushed "Kenland" and helped their videos amass more than 106 million video views, 12.2 million social engagements and 1.3 billion media impressions."

Fans are currently celebrating the aforementioned feat received by Jimin and are proud that the Like Crazy singer's impact is enough to provide everyone with a viral moment. They are also elated and have taken to social media to express their celebration.

Check out how fans are reacting, as the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer and Ryan Gosling's 2023 interaction is listed as the Best Use of Celebrity in an Experiential Activation by Adweek:

Meanwhile, Jimin enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12 alongside fellow group member Jungkook. He is set to serve for 18 months or more and is expected to return from his military service in 2025.