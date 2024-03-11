Jimmy Kimmel reacts to Donald Trump's 'WORST HOST' comment at Oscars 2024 

Oscars 2024 aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The 96th annual event was hosted by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who also appeared as the main host in 2023.

In total, the celebrity has hosted four Oscars, with the latest one being the 96th Academy Awards.

Towards the end of the show, the host informed the star-studded audience about a social media post that criticized his hosting abilities and called him the 'worst host.' After reading the post out loud, the host asked whether the audience could guess which former president the 'review' was from:

"Anyone, no? Well, thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching, I'm surprised. Isn't it past your jail time?" Kimmel responded.

What did Donald Trump say about Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars appearance?

Oscars 2024 saw Jimmy Kimmel serve as the host for the fourth time. While the main host received backlash over several remarks he made during the latest Academy Awards event, there was one criticism that he chose to share with those who attended the event in person.

Toward the end of the event, Kimmel pulled out his phone and proceeded to read a social media post, which was posted on Truth Social. The post criticized his hosting abilities and asked whether there had ever been a worse host than him:

"Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars? His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed-up but cheap ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous."

The post was made by former president of the United States, Donald Trump, who then went on to criticize the Academy and called them out for being unfair and giving out awards to those who aren't worthy of winning Oscars.

"Also, a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years - Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don't they just give the Oscars to those who deserve them. Maybe that way, their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

This isn't the first time that the former president has publicly slammed the Academy or the awards ceremony. In 2021, he claimed that the Academy Awards as a name was more elegant. At the time, he took to X to note that if they kept up with the "ridiculous formula," their ratings could get worse.

A year before that, he went on a social media rant about the recipient of the Best Picture Award winner Parasite. He discouraged the choice since the movie was South Korean and noted that they "got enough problems with South Korea on trade" and didn't need to give them the best movie of the year.

Oscars 2024 is available to stream on Hulu and ABC.