Jimmy Kimmel's ex, Sarah Silverman slammed for picking sides in the Hamas-Israel conflict

Comedian and actress Sarah Silverman was harshly criticized for her Instagram post about the Israeli-Hamas conflict. The Jewish comedian, who is Jimmy Kimmel's ex, shared an Instagram story on October 18, 2023. The story was a repost of a comment made by user @elianaeatz.

"Many are saying that it's inhumane that Israel is cutting off water/electricity to Gaza," the comment read.

The user @elianaeatz's comment went on to say:

"If that isn't enough for you: Israel does not need to supply Gaza with these resources (which they do, for free). If Hamas didn't spend billions of dollars on terrorism they would be able to build the infrastructure to support themselves."

An unexpected attack was launched at a music event in Israel close to the Gaza border on Saturday, October 7, 2023. It was carried out by Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip and serves as the de facto government of Palestine.

The fatal attack, according to Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif, was the result of Israel's decades-long occupation of Gaza and its collective punishment of Palestinians. It is worth noting that the UN has called this unlawful.

Sarah Silverman allegedly seemed to support Israel in the Israel-Hamas conflict

Comedian Sarah Silverman received immense backlash from fans for her comments in support of Israel in the Hamas-Israel conflict.

The tension between Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip (home to the majority of the Palestinian population in the area) has been going on for more than a decade. With the situation in the area escalating each day, the comments made by Silverman in support of Israel have been condemned by fans.

Sarah Silverman, who is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, debuted her podcast The Sarah Silverman Podcast on October 19, 2023. She was among the people who were scathingly critiquing Israel. While she admitted that she was "godless," Silverman said she was in prayer for Israelis, her family, and Gazans who are "sitting ducks" in Israel's retaliation against them.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to call out the comedian for her views. While some said that she was "casually calling for the genocide on social media," others said that they were sick of celebrities and public figures making such statements.

More than two million people live in the Gaza Strip, a large number of them are displaced due to the fighting, and supplies of water and gasoline are running low. The scale of attack launched by Israel is unprecedented and is threatening the existence of Palestinians as a whole.