“Jisoo is here to stay and slay!”: Fans bewildered as Self-Portrait displays wall poster ads for the BLACKPINK member’s campaign across London

On March 6, 2024, BLACKPINK's Jisoo was named the official face of the London-based clothing brand Self-Portrait. Founded in 2013 by Malaysian designer Han Chong, the contemporary luxury label is known to have dressed the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, along with businesswoman and socialite Paris Hilton.

The brand's website uploaded new pictures of the K-pop sensation in their latest summer/spring collection shot at her own label. This is the vocalist's first fashion collaboration since establishing her label, BLISSOO. On March 7, the brand plastered huge wall posters across London and surprised the BLACKPINK fandom. Initially, it seemed like massive murals; however, it turned out to be wall posters with brick textured backgrounds.

"A sticker type mural": Fans lauded Self-Portrait for pulling no stops with Jisoo's ad campaigns

With wall-sized posters of the K-pop phenomenon, the London-based luxury brand didn't take long to take over the city. Jisoo was featured in photos wearing pieces from the label's most recent collection, including an embroidered bodycon dress in pink and orange hues.

The Flower vocalist was also spotted wearing a baby blue minidress with a deep, narrow-cut collared neckline adorned with three-dimensional flower patterns. In her third picture, she was spotted wearing a baby pink tulle strappy dress with elegant sequin details and a square neckline. A short pink dress with a black halter neck and a large black flower was attired for the fourth picture shoot.

Pieces worn by celebrities including Kristen Stewart, Reese Witherspoon, Rachel McAdams, and Beyoncé—who wore one of Chong's designs at Wimbledon in 2016—have contributed to the brand's recognition. Furthermore, for the British Emerging Talent Award 2016, Self-Portrait received a nomination from the British Fashion Council.

On March 5, Self-Portrait founder Han Chong stated in the official press release, lauding the star's professionalism and ability to channel various emotions through her style. The designer added that the K-pop star herself had pre-selected all the pieces and shot at her own label, BLISSOO.

This is not the first partnership between Self-Portrait and BLISSOO's CEO. Earlier, during the official release of BLACKPINK's single Ice Cream featuring Selena Gomez in 2020, Jisoo was seen wearing a Self-Portrait piece in the music video. The ME vocalist wore a black short dress with spaghetti straps in the music video.

Fans were stunned to see the contemporary luxury label go to the lengths to showcase its ambassadors globally. It is important to note that the Flower singer is the first musician to headline the brand since it was founded in 2013.

Reportedly, Jisoo is also working on her solo music but has not announced anything yet. Meanwhile, the artist is busy filming her forthcoming drama Influenza. The K-drama is an adaptation of Han Sang-woon's novel with the same moniker and stars actor Park Jung-min.

Additionally, the BLACKPINK member has joined the Omnipresent Reader's Viewpoint cast starring Lee Min-ho from The King: Eternal Monarch and Ahn Hyo-seop from Business Proposal.

In other news, the BLACKPINK star and CEO of BLISSOO recently attended the Dior presentation at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2024. They trended on X worldwide with over 400K posts in a few hours.