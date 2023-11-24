Jody Glidden reportedly broke up with fiance days after being spotted with RHOM star Lisa Hochstein

The 49-year-old Jody Glidden, President and CEO of IntroHiv finance company, has been confirmed to date long-term Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein. The news came just days after Hochstein had called off her wedding with Lenny Hochstein.

Previously in a long-term marriage with two kids, Lisa had accused Lenny of domestic violence, and their problematic relationship has since long been a significant topic of debate on RHOM as well. Regardless, it seems as if Jody Glidden, her new partner, was also dealing with relationship trouble when they got together recently.

Glidden was engaged to a woman named Rabia since 2021, and the two have been dating since 2017. The woman also helped raise Glidden’s two kids, whom he fathered from another relationship. It seems as if Gildden told his ex that he was breaking up not because he met Lisa Hochstein; he revealed the news only after already being involved with the RHOM star.

Jody Glidden called off wedding with ex days after meeting RHOM’s Lisa Hochstein

According to multiple close friends of Jody Glidden who talked to Page Six, it seems as if Glidden had informed Rabia about meeting Lisa in advance, around a month before their wedding, which had been scheduled for September 3. It was set to take place in the South of France, and while Rabia had been informed, she did not believe Glidden.

Furthermore, Glidden’s friends claimed he had told them about meeting Lisa Hochstein in July 2023. This meant that while his friends were aware that the wedding would probably not occur, Rabia was not, simply because she did not believe Glidden initially. Moreover, while Glidden revealed that he had already been dating Lisa for a couple of months by the time the wedding date arrived, the two still went for couples therapy after their initial breakup.

However, even after therapy, things did not improve, and Glidden had already told Rabia about having met the RHOM star. This aligns with the overall claim that Glidden did not simply break up with Rabia due to having met Lisa. They went to couples therapy, tried to work things out, and failed, eventually leading to Jody calling the wedding off altogether.

Glidden and Rabia had been together for more than half a decade, and the nature of their canceled wedding meant that a range of guests made the trip to the South of France. The trip also saw both Rabia and Glidden attending, as Glidden assured his friends that the two were simply on a break in a big to sort out some issues that they had run into.

However, just days later, Glidden was spotted publicly in Miami with Lisa Hochstein for the first time. Although the two did not confirm the rumors, they were spotted cuddling with each other in December, which was effectively confirmation of their brand-new relationship.

Hence, the drama continued for weeks, and updates can be expected in the coming episodes of RHOM. New episodes of the series are released every Wednesday on Bravo at 9 PM ET.