Josh Owen GoFundme raises more than $5,000 as Pope County Deputy is killed in shootout

On Saturday, April 15, Pope County Deputy Josh Owen was fatally shot after responding to a report of domestic violence. In the wake of the officer's death, a GoFundMe page was launched to support the victim's family. As of April 17, it has already raised $5,065 of an intended goal of $6000.

Sheriff Scott Rose @DCSOSheriff MINNESOTA LOST A HERO LAST NIGHT — Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen was killed last night while responding to a domestic violence situation in Cyrus MN. Please keep the Pope County Sheriff's Office and Deputy Owen’s family in your thoughts and prayers. #neverforget MINNESOTA LOST A HERO LAST NIGHT — Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen was killed last night while responding to a domestic violence situation in Cyrus MN. Please keep the Pope County Sheriff's Office and Deputy Owen’s family in your thoughts and prayers. #neverforget https://t.co/zQSLeAFpqw

According to the GoFundMe page, the incident occurred at approximately 7:30 pm when Pope County Sheriff's officers were dispatched to Cyrus.

After Josh Owen and other officers arrived at the residential area where the crime was reportedly taking place, a suspect fired at the authorities. During the gunfight, Josh Owen and two other officers were shot. Owen was the only officer who died of his injuries.

The GoFundMe page noted that most of the funds are being collected to cover the expenses of Owen's family members. Any additional money collected in the initiative will go towards supporting Owen's wife and son.

Josh Owen served in the force for almost 12 years

According to Fox, Josh Owen died on his 44th birthday after serving with the force for almost 12 years. A military veteran, he came from a family with a long history of serving in law enforcement.

His father is a retired police sergeant, while his uncle is currently serving as a lieutenant. Both Owen's father and uncle served with the Saginaw County Sheriff's Mounted Division.

CrimeWatchMpls @CrimeWatchMpls

As has been reported, Deputy Josh Owen has served the Pope County Sheriff’s Office for nearly twelve years. The attached picture shows Deputy Owen with his beloved canine Karma.



Deputy Owen had a heart as big as his stature. He leaves… From the Pope County, MN Sheriff's Office:As has been reported, Deputy Josh Owen has served the Pope County Sheriff’s Office for nearly twelve years. The attached picture shows Deputy Owen with his beloved canine Karma.Deputy Owen had a heart as big as his stature. He leaves… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… From the Pope County, MN Sheriff's Office:As has been reported, Deputy Josh Owen has served the Pope County Sheriff’s Office for nearly twelve years. The attached picture shows Deputy Owen with his beloved canine Karma.Deputy Owen had a heart as big as his stature. He leaves… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5xrJV7HUKK

The victim's father, Dan Owen, left a message on the fundraiser page.

He said:

"Words cannot express the depth of our sorrow but just as well cannot express our gratitude for the many many prayers and heart felt condolences too many to count."

Josh Owen became a heroic figure on November 25, 2022, after he joined other deputies in saving people during a housefire. As a result, he received a "Distinguished Service" reward. A month before his death, The Pope County Sheriff's honored him and his fellow deputies for their contribution to the rescue.

A Pope County Sheriff's spokesperson said:

"Deputy Owen and EMS Director Meyer arrived on scene and began immediate patient care. They maintained their calm and provided professional care to not only the individual who was removed from the house fire but also their distressed colleagues."

MN CRIME | Police/Fire/EMS @MN_CRIME



Another Pope County deputy and a Starbuck officer were also shot. An… Deputy Josh Owen has been identified as the officer who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic incident in the Pope County city of Cyrus, Minn. on Saturday night. It was reportedly his birthday.Another Pope County deputy and a Starbuck officer were also shot. An… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Deputy Josh Owen has been identified as the officer who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic incident in the Pope County city of Cyrus, Minn. on Saturday night. It was reportedly his birthday. Another Pope County deputy and a Starbuck officer were also shot. An… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/n6nzZuT5nK

In an official statement released on Sunday, Minnesota governor Tim Walz commended Pope's years of service.

Walz said:

"Minnesota grieves for the family and colleagues of Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last night. Deputy Owen was a husband, a father, a veteran, and a hero."

According to the Minnesota Fallen Officers Archive, Owen is among 275 officers who have died in the line of duty across the state. Among the fallen officers, over 130 were killed by gunfire, while 100 others were killed due to assaults by other means.

Poll : 0 votes