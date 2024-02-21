“Just icon things!”: Fans swell in pride as Calvin Klein deems Jungkook’s billboard at Houston St. in New York City as ‘A global landmark’

On February 21, 2024, Calvin Klein (CK) uploaded a post of BTS star Jungkook, calling him "A global landmark" on their X account. The post showcased a massive billboard of the Standing Next To You singer, adorning the Houston Street in New York City. The global pop star was recently featured in the American apparel brand's 2024 Spring collection ad campaign aired on February 18.

Meanwhile, fans swelled with pride as the brand hailed the 26-year-old South Korean artist as "a global landmark." One fan wrote on X by highlighting the star's three consecutive global campaigns in less than a year of being the CK brand ambassador.

"That's a major traffic hazard!": Fans share hilarious tweets on X over Jungkook's massive billboard in NYC

The new and massive billboard on Houston Street in New York City (NYC) has captivated the Standing Next To You singer's fanbase. Fans wrote on X stating that just looking at the board could be a "traffic hazard" due to Jungkook's visual. The billboard displays Jungkook in a solid black baseball cut shirt, which he kept unbuttoned and paired with black denim and a silver chain.

Although the film was monochromatic, the Still With You singer-songwriter was shown in a different light in Calvin Klein's most recent 2024 Spring ad campaign. In the most recent ad, the South Korean musician exposed his torso while grooving to Iggy Pop's 1977 smash song The Passengers at the deserted Grand Central Station.

The Still With You singer's impact changed the course of Calvin Klein when he was announced as the brand's face in April 2023. Following the revelation, Calvin Klein's parent company, PVH Corporation, saw a 20% increase in the stock market share despite having been on the edge of bankruptcy for more than nine months.

South Korean media outlet Viewers reported that as per the New York Stock Exchange, PVH Corp. witnessed an even greater surge after the release of the 2024 Spring campaign, hitting its highest point in the previous five years. Furthermore, after the release of the latest ad, all the times donned by the BTS global star were sold out in a day.

Following Calvin Klein's post, followers responded with amusing tweets. While one referred to Houston Street as "a pilgrimage site" for BTS fans, another ARMY hoped that the singer's apparent "abs would help" her get a job.

Furthermore, South Korean media outlet Viewers reported on February 21 that two of the campaign items that Jungkook wore, the Denim Windbreaker and the Woven Tab Boxy Fit Tech Short Sleeve Shirt, quickly sold out in all sizes on the official Calvin Klein Japanese website.

Furthermore, several sizes were completely sold out on the official websites of many nations, including Portugal, Spain, Germany, Korea, the UK, and France, demonstrating the product's widespread appeal. Additionally, keywords such as JEON JUNGKOOK,' 'JungkookxCalvinKlein,' and 'JungkookForCalvinKlein,' among others, claimed the 5th spot on Google worldwide trends.

The GOLDEN vocalist is presently serving in the South Korean military and is scheduled to return in June 2025, having completed his 18-month service requirement.

