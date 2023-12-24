“Just a lil guy in a big world”: Fans react to BTS’ Jimin hilariously complaining about his pinky finger in #ThisisJimin behind the scene video

Fans were delighted by a recent video released on BTS' official YouTube channel, featuring a humorous moment from member Jimin regarding the size of his little finger. Jimin's latest song, Closer than this, dedicated to his beloved ARMYs, has gained significant online attention.

Expand Tweet

With Jimin currently in the military, new content of him holds great importance for fans. On December 24, 2023, a behind-the-scenes video of the choreography of Closer than this was released, showcasing the aforementioned lighthearted moment that left fans and those around the world in laughter.

BTS Jimin makes ARMYs laugh with a recent playful instance

On December 24, 2023, the official YouTube channel of BTS released a video under the title #ThisisJimin. This video provided a behind-the-scenes look at Jimin's choreography practice sessions, focusing on his performance of the newly released song Closer Than This.

Additionally, the video also showcased Jimin practicing a dance choreography to Justin Bieber's Stuck With U, a performance that was released a few days ago that had tugged at the heartstrings of the fans.

Expand Tweet

Spanning 25 minutes, this video offered a candid and unfiltered view of Jimin's personality and work ethic, highlighting his playful and dedicated nature. Despite his hard work, one specific moment from the video caught the attention of ARMYs, as it charmingly alluded to a well-known aspect of the BTS member's physical appearance that has long been endearing to fans.

Jimin, recognized for his relatively small hands, has been the subject of playful comparisons with his fellow BTS members, particularly V, for years, even during live performances. In a similar lighthearted instance captured in the video, Jimin lay flat on his chest, extending his right arm and positioning his fingers in a manner that resulted in only the tips touching the ground.

Expand Tweet

To the amusement of himself as well as others, his little finger failed to reach the ground, prompting Jimin to express with laughter, saying,

"Ah wait my pinky cant touch the floor. Whats this?! Why is it not touching the floor?!”

This endearing and relatable moment left both the crew members and the BTS star himself in heartfelt laughter, resonating with fans who have always found his small hand size adorable.

Fans had adoring comments to this adorable moment from their beloved Bangtan boy:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite Jimin's current military service, his impact continues to be felt, particularly with releasing his new heartfelt song dedicated to the ARMYs. Furthermore, an aggregation of data from various sources over the year has underscored the global success of Jimin and his bandmate Jungkook, as both idols are deemed the most successful and streamed idols of the year 2023.