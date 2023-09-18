"Just muscle memory misogyny": Joyner Lucas gets trolled as he slams Tinashe over Chris Brown controversy

The Chris Brown and Tinashe controversy recently became the talk of the town. The American rapper, Joyner Lucas has now shared his views on the situation and slammed Tinashe for the comments she made about her collaboration with Chris Brown a few years ago.

This came soon after Chris Brown and Tinashe got into a social media spat. During an episode of the Zach Sang Show, which was posted on YouTube on September 12, 2023, she was asked about her projects with R. Kelly and Chris Brown, who have both been accused of abuse.

"I literally block out that R. Kelly song from my mind. I forget that it even exists. That is so unreal that I even have a song with R. Kelly," she said.

Tinashe then called her collaboration with Brown "embarrassing" and claimed that the project was the label's idea. The duo joined hands in 2015 for the track Player.

"That was a song that we all wanted it to be this big moment, this big single. So I feel like, in their mind, they were like, 'You need the support.' He was the biggest artist that they had on rhythmic radio at the time. To me, I was like, 'Well, this is a pop song. So, I really don’t feel like we should put Chris on it.' That doesn’t compute to me, but I don’t know," she continued.

Chris Brown soon reacted to her statements on Instagram on September 17, 2023, and said:

"NAME 5 TINASHE songs or die. EVERYBODY DEAD.”

As the situation escalated, Joyner Lucas joined the conversation and slammed Tinashe. He shared a video expressing his views on the matter as he said:

“I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, there will be no Chris Brown slander tolerated. I’m not talking about the fans, I’m talking about weirdo celebrities that go on podcasts and start popping sh*t for no fu*king reason.”

However, several netizens took to social media to slam him for supporting Chris Brown.

Social media users slam Joyner as the rapper bashes Tinashe over Chris Brown controversy. (Image via Twitter)

"Move on": Social media users react to Joyner Lucas bashing Tinashe over the Chris Brown fiasco

Tinashe and Chris Brown's controversy took over the internet and Joyner Lucas recently shared his thoughts on the matter on September 17. However, he received massive backlash as netizens trolled the rapper for slamming Tinashe in his video.

Several individuals took to the comments section of @PopCrave post about the topic on Twitter and shared their views on the same.

Neither Tinashe nor Joyner Lucas have made further comments about the situation on social media. Tinashe is also yet to respond to Chris Brown's recent comments.