"Just when you think you have heard it all": Hilarious reactions erupt as man sues Venetian's in Las Vegas for scorpion bite in testicles

A man from Southern California is suing a luxury hotel in Las Vegas for getting stung by a scorpion on testicles. Michael Farchi of Agoura Hills was staying at the Venetian's Palazzo tower with his family on December 26, 2023, when he was jolted awake in excruciating pain. He told KABC:

"I woke up with sharp pain in my private area. Didn't know what it was. I reached my hand to see what was happening under the covers and got another sharp pain."

Per Michael, he was stung three or four times before he found it clinging to his boxers. While the exact species of scorpion and the toxicity of its venom remain unclear, photos shared by Farchi's lawyer show it was about an inch long.

Michael was taken to and treated at a nearby hospital. He is seeking an unspecified amount in damages. He explains he still feels lingering discomfort and ongoing medical issues months later.

Needless to say, the incident left internet users snickering.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @TaraThought2)

"And that's how he became the scorpion king": Netizens react to California man getting stung while asleep

A post about the news (Image via X/ @rawsalerts)

As news of Michael getting stung by a scorpion while staying at the Venetian went viral, internet users were quick to share hilarious quips and sarcastic reactions. Many joked that he would now gain superhero powers.

Here are a few reactions seen under @rawsalerts post about the incident on X:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @CryptoKuka)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Hermesguyusa)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @RaiderTricky)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @The_Lord_Healy)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Resolute_Mind)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @MickaminousG)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @YepIsaidIt83)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @KnightOw7)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @FakeLRonHubbard)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @SteveSkojec)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @ValentinaForSOS)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @realCarola2Hope)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @AmericaReal3)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @WaltersCdn)

In a statement, Michael's attorney Brian Virag remarked:

"Nobody staying in Vegas needs to be exposed to deadly scorpions while they're sleeping, let alone on their private parts, their testicles."

While Venetian has not released any statements, they told a Las Vegas TV station that the resort followed necessary "protocols for all incidents."

According to the Mayo Clinic, most scorpion stings are harmless and don't need medical treatment. However, they can be painful. Typically, one can treat a sting at home with ice, elevation, and pain medication. If the symptoms are serious then they can be treated at a hospital. In extreme cases, adults with severe symptoms can be given anti-venom.