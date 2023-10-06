"Just unlocked a new level of confidence": Kanye pedicure video sparks hilarious reactions online 

A video of Kanye West has been doing the rounds on social media, where he can be seen interrupting a nail technician while getting his pedicure done. The video was first shared by Ty Dolla Sign on Instagram on October 5, 2023, in which Kanye can be seen jumping off the chair and cutting off the technician who was doing his pedicure.

In the video, the technician asks West to give her another chance as she tries to convince the rapper to complete the whole treatment. However, West repeatedly said:

“Oh no, it’s my toes.”

As West bows to the technician and says thank you to her, Ty Dolla Sign is seen controlling his laughter. Furthermore, others in the room are also shocked to see West behave this way. As the video went viral on social media, it sparked a ton of reactions from netizens. One social media user also commented on the video and said:

Social media users reacted to the video of West interrupting the nail technician while getting his pedicure done. (Image via Instagram)

West and Ty have been seen together a lot as they work on a joint album. In addition to the pedicure fiasco, the two were also spotted together in a club in Italy, where they played a few songs from their album.

“Why’s he not happy?”: Hilarious reactions explored as Kanye West’s pedicure video becomes the talk of the town

There is no denying that social media users get excited when something new about the West hits the internet. However, this time, Kanye abruptly stopped the nail technician who was giving him a pedicure and said, "I'm not going to do the rest."

As the video made its way on social media, it was also uploaded by a Twitter user, @DailyLoud, and here is how the netizens reacted:

Social media users reacted to the video of West interrupting the nail technician while getting his pedicure done. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the video of West interrupting the nail technician while getting his pedicure done. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the video of West interrupting the nail technician while getting his pedicure done. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the video of West interrupting the nail technician while getting his pedicure done. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the video of West interrupting the nail technician while getting his pedicure done. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the video of West interrupting the nail technician while getting his pedicure done. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the video of West interrupting the nail technician while getting his pedicure done. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the video of West interrupting the nail technician while getting his pedicure done. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the video of West interrupting the nail technician while getting his pedicure done. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, Kanye West has not reacted to the comments of the netizens. However, ever since the video made its way on social media, it has become the talk of the town, as many people have poured in their thoughts about Kanye’s behavior and actions.