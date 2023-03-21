“Just me and you”: Chris Rock compares Will Smith slap to Paul Pelosi hammer attack during Mark Twain Award

In a recent appearance, American comedian Chris Rock made another joke about Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap.

On Sunday, March 19, the 58-year-old star spoke onstage during an event honoring Adam Sandler at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Sandler received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Chris Rock joked about his 2022 Oscars incident when he was slapped by Will Smith onstage and compared it to the attack faced by Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, who was hospitalized following injuries sustained from a hammer attack.

He reportedly said:

“Paul Pelosi, the only guy who knows how I felt. Just me and you, Paul. Just me and you, babe.”

Chris Rock called out the Oscars for snubbing Adam Sandler's previous performance

As per People Magazine, Chris Rock called out the Oscars and stated that “nobody even comes close” to Sandler’s performance as the gambling jeweler Howard Ratner in the 2019 film Uncut Gems.

“The Oscars, you know, they’re f**king a**holes, and if they don’t want to give my man his props, then we will tonight.”

The unfortunate incident involving Paul Pelosi happened in October 2022 in his San Francisco home.

Paul was attacked with a hammer by an intruder who broke into his house while he was alone. The 82-year-old personality suffered fractures to his skull and had to undergo surgery because of the attack. The intruder was identified as David DePape, 42.

Reportedly, the suspect broke down in his house and shouted at Paul:

"Where is Nancy?"

celebs @celebfashionnnn Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC https://t.co/VvwFhosfZ3

Online video of the attack also shows Pelosi and the person who hit him fighting over the hammer. On Sunday, March 19, Nancy and Paul Pelosi were in the crowd at the Kennedy Center, but it’s unclear what they thought of Rock’s joke.

Rock talked about the smack for the first time in detail during his live Netflix special, Selective Outrage, which was released on March 4 and went straight to the top 10 charts.

Chris Rock saved his slap jokes for the last segment of his comedy special and said:

“They say, ‘words hurt.’ Anybody who says ‘words hurt’ has never been punched in the face. You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith. Everybody knows. Everybody f**king knows. I got smacked like a year ago… and people are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears.”

Among the personalities present to honor Adam Sandler were Dana Carvey, Judd Apatow, Steve Buscemi, Conan O'Brien, Jennifer Aniston, and Drew Barrymore.

Sandler is one of two dozen former Saturday Night Live ensemble members to be honored with the Mark Twain Award. Bill Murray, Tina Fey, and Eddie Murphy are among the others. Richard Pryor received the first award in 1998.

