Justin Bieber health update explored as singer reveals face mobility months after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Canadian singer Justin Bieber shared an update about his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

On March 15, 2023, the 29-year-old took to his Instagram to share a video of himself smiling, where he could be seen moving both sides of his face after being diagnosed with facial paralysis in 2022.

As per the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome, also known as herpes zoster oticus, "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears." Moreover, this syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.

This syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox. Once the pox clears up, the virus could still be present in one's nerves and reactivate after few years, causing facial paralysis.

Justin Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2022

In June 2022, Justin Bieber revealed that he was battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome, further sharing that one side of his face was paralyzed. At the time of his revelation, the singer said he was doing some facial exercises to recover movement, but it would still take some time.

He took to his Instagram story last year (via The Independent) to share how he was feeling and wrote:

"Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms."

He continued:

"This perspective has give me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing [sic]. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME.”

The new footage comes two weeks after Justin Bieber canceled the remainder of his Justice world tour due to ongoing health issues. The locations included shows scheduled in France, Australia, Denmark, the UK, the Czech Republic, and Poland. The tour has made over $65 million in sales over the past year, but disappointed Beliebers (Justin's fandom name) have complained online that they have yet to receive previously promised reimbursements.

The singer announced a return to touring in July 2022. However, in September of the same year, he postponed shows to prioritize his health. At the time, he stated on Instagram that his shows in Europe took a toll on his health and he required more rest to feel better.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Justin Bieber said that he had given his best during his Brazil show. The singer stated:

“After getting offstage the exhaustion overtook me and I realised I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring right now. I’m going to be OK but I need to take time to rest and get better. Thank you for all your prayers and support throughout all this. I love you all passionately.”

As of now, no further updates are available on Justin Bieber's health.

