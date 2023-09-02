"K-Pop world domination": Fans exhilarated as Jungkook, TXT, BLACKPINK, NewJeans, and more get nominated for 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

K-Pop fans across the globe recently received exciting news as Jungkook, BLACKPINK, Tomorrow x Together, and more stars were nominated for the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. The BTS idol earned a nomination in the Song of Summer category for his latest English single Seven on September 1.

The popular Korean girl group BLACKPINK made headlines as they bagged six nominations for the 2023 VMAs. They also became the only K-Pop group to be nominated in the Show of the Summer category owing to their iconic BORN PINK world tour concerts.

Tomorrow x Together aka TXT received four nominations, the highest for a K-Pop male group. They will also go head to head with Jungkook and FIFTY FIFTY in the Song of Summer category. While BLACKPINK, TXT, NewJeans, FIFTY FIFTY, and SEVENTEEN were also nominated for Group of the Year.

The news left fans excited as they took to social media to celebrate the fact that several K-pop artists and groups bagged a number of nominations for the award ceremony.

Fans express their joy as several K-pop artists receive 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nominations

On September 1, fans learned about Jungkook's VMA nomination and the news took social media by storm. The artist has been basking in the success of his latest single hit Seven and continues to dominate the top stop on Spotify's Weekly Top Charts Global for the seventh consecutive week.

The latest update marked the BTS member's second VMA nomination. He was earlier nominated for the award in 2022 for Left and Right, for which he collaborated with Charlie Puth.

Fans are now excited about his nominated for the 2023 award ceremony and can't wait to cast their vote for him from September 7 onwards.

BLACKPINK was also nominated in several categories and turned heads with their new album BORN PINK. The group also went on a tour, which comprises 66 shows, and will come to an end on September 17, 2022, in Seoul.

The group has been nominated in six categories for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, these include Group of the Year, Show of the Summer, Best K-Pop, Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, and Best Editing.

The newest girl group from ADOR under HYBE, NewJeans, earned their first 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nomination. With this, they became the youngest group to achieve this feat.

Fans were over the moon after the fact that several K-pop artists bagged nominations for the prestigious award ceremony and took to Twitter to express their views about the same.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will feature Tomorrow x Together and Stray Kids performing live and the show will air on September 12 at 8 pm ET. The voting process for Group of the Year will begin on September 4 and fans can vote for their favorites from the Show of the Summer category from September 3 onwards, on the official MTV website.