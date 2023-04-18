Kaylin Gillis GoFundMe raises more than $30,000 for 20-year-old fatally shot after pulling into wrong address

On Saturday, April 15, 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis was fatally shot after she pulled into the wrong driveway of a New York residence. According to NBC New York, Gillis and her three companions were searching for a friend's home in a rural stretch of Hebron, NY, when the incident occurred.

After they entered the incorrect driveway, 65-year-old homeowner Kevin Monohan exited his home and fired two shots, leading to Gillis' death.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

In response to the shooting, Kaylin Gillis' friends have started a fundraiser to support the victims' family through the ordeal. The initiative has raised over $38,000 of a $50,000 goal. It is noted that the money will primarily be used for Gillis' funeral expenses, as well as any other miscellaneous costs.

Kevin Monohan has since been taken into police custody. He is currently being held in Warren County Jail for second-degree murder.

Authorities respond to the shooting of Kaylin Gillis

According to the New York Post, after the shooting, Kaylin Gillis' friends drove to the nearby town of Salem in order to get medical support. However, upon the arrival of emergency responders, the victim was eventually pronounced dead.

🥀_Imposter_🥀 @Imposter_Edits Another shooting due to a mistaken address. 20 yr old Kaylin Gillis was in the car with friends when they turned down the wrong road, as they were driving out Kevin D. Monahan came out and fired 2 shots, one hitting Kaylin, the friends had to drive 6 miles to a cemetery... Another shooting due to a mistaken address. 20 yr old Kaylin Gillis was in the car with friends when they turned down the wrong road, as they were driving out Kevin D. Monahan came out and fired 2 shots, one hitting Kaylin, the friends had to drive 6 miles to a cemetery... https://t.co/uA4Fng0muW

Following the incident, New York authorities arrived at Kevin Monohan's house upon hearing reports of gunfire. Monohan refused to leave the house for an hour. Eventually, after a 911 dispatcher had a discussion with him, he left the residence before subsequently being arrested.

Jeffrey Murphy, The Washington County Sheriff, said that neither Kaylin Gillis nor her friends presented a viable threat towards Monohan, and that the shooting was not justified.

Murphy said:

"There was clearly no threat from anyone in the vehicle. There was no reason for Mr. Monahan to feel threatened, especially as it appeared the vehicle was leaving at the time."

Murphy added:

“This is a very sad case of some young adults that were looking for a friend’s house and ended up at this man’s house who decided to come out with a firearm and discharge it."

Harper Qui @whoeatsarbys Kaylin A. Gillis was killed when Kevin D. Monahan shot at the vehicle she was seated in - as they attempted to turn around. Why!? The car mistakenly drove up his driveway. As tragic as this is, it’s infuriating to see compared to Ralph Yarl, people aren’t questioning the events. Kaylin A. Gillis was killed when Kevin D. Monahan shot at the vehicle she was seated in - as they attempted to turn around. Why!? The car mistakenly drove up his driveway. As tragic as this is, it’s infuriating to see compared to Ralph Yarl, people aren’t questioning the events. https://t.co/7YdWUksxPc

As per 13Wham, New York's 'Castle Doctrine' states that homeowners are allowed to use lethal force to defend their homes. However, this is only the case if the individual entering their property appears to be planning a burglary, arson, or assault.

The New York 'Castle Doctrine' also states that if the potential intruder is on their yard, homeowners are obligated to first attempt a retreat or the use of non-lethal force.

Former New York prosecutor Brian DeCarolis said:

"If you're just in the yard or something like that, you can't use lethal force. You can use non-lethal force to theoretically scare them away."

The case bears similarities to another recent incident in Missouri in which 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was gunned down by a homeowner after he mistakenly rang the doorbell of the stranger's house.

