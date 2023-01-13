Keenan Anderson GoFundMe raises above $12,000 as BLM co-founder’s cousin dies after being tased by LAPD

On January 3, 31-year-old Keenan Anderson died just hours after being tased during a struggle with Los Angeles Police Department officers.

The cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, Anderson was a high school English teacher. USA Today reported that Anderson's confrontation with police officers began after he attempted to flee a car crash. However, netizens claim that he had been attempting to ask the police for help.

In the aftermath of the accident, Keenan Anderson allegedly attempted to flee the scene, prompting authorities to respond with force. After the teacher was restrained, he was tased multiple times, a factor that may have led to his cardiac arrest and ensuing death just four hours later.

On a GoFundMe page started by Anderson's family, it was stated that the teacher had a son, Syncere Anderson. Organizer Gabrielle Hansel has begun an initiative to raise $20,000 in order to provide financial aid for Syncere's education. As of January 13, the family has raised over $12,000.

Family and friends pay tribute to Keenan Anderson

In an official GoFundMe post, Gabrielle Hanselle wrote that Keenan Anderson was particularly dedicated to ensuring his son received a good education.

Hanselle wrote:

"Heaven gained an Angel. Keenan was taken away from us unexpectedly and way too soon, leaving Syncere without a father. Anyone who knew Keenan is aware how much he loved his son. Keenan was adamant about raising a well rounded and properly educated young man."

Patrisse Cullors said that while reports of African-Americans being killed by officers are common, the death of her own cousin has provided perspective for her and many other family members involved in the movement.

Cullors said:

“In this fight as Black people, we’re not separate from the Black people we are fighting for.”

Cullors went on to discuss how passionate Keenan Anderson had been about educating African American youth in order to ensure a productive future.

Cullors said:

“He really saw himself as a mentor to young people. He really saw himself as someone to help young people — especially young Black people.”

Anderson's employer at Digital Pioneers Academy, CEO Mashea Ashton, also condemned the teacher's death after the encounter with officers.

Ashton wrote in an official statement:

“Keenan is the third member of our school community to fall victim to violence in the past 65 days. Two of our high school students – 14-year-old Antione Manning and 15-year-old Jakhi Snider – died during separate incidents of gun violence this fall."

She added:

“Our community is grieving. But we’re also angry. Angry that, once again, a known, loved, and respected member of our community is no longer with us. Angry that another talented, beautiful black soul is gone too soon.”

The death of Keenan Anderson currently remains under the investigation of the LAPD. Al Jazeera reported that his death marks the third fatality connected to LAPD officers in 2023.

