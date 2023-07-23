"Keep breaking records even in hiatus": ARMYs celebrate as BTS becomes the first group to surpass 35 billion streams on Spotify

The all-time favorite K-pop group, BTS, has left the world in awe of its exceptional achievements. The group recently crossed an extraordinary milestone as it garnered 35 billion streams on Spotify. The group is now the first in the world to achieve this remarkable feat, setting a standard in the global music industry.

From breaking streaming records to making history on global music charts, BTS has established itself as one of the most influential and iconic music groups of all time. Several fans online took to social media to express their joy as the group reached the milestone while on their hiatus.

In 2022, the group took a break from their collective activities to concentrate on their individual careers and fulfill their mandatory military service.

"You deserve it": Fans congratulate BTS for newest achievement

BTS, the phenomenal K-pop sensation, has etched its name in history with an incredible list of records and achievements that have revolutionized the music industry. Their music is a symphony of emotions, which people of all ages and backgrounds can relate to. Their artistry extends beyond music, and fans have fallen in love with their mesmerizing performances and deep storytelling in their music videos and stage productions.

The BTS ARMY, a formidable force of dedicated fans, has played a significant role in the group's success. Their support and passion have propelled the group to new heights. Several individuals took to Twitter to congratulate the group for garnering 35 billion streams on Spotify.

Natsee ⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @natssaliee7

35 BILLION STREAMS

FIRST GROUP IN HISTORY

FIRST ASIAN ACT IN HISTORY

BTS HISTORY MAKERS

pic.twitter.com/h9xGxaKgFc BTS PAVED THE WAY35 BILLION STREAMSFIRST GROUP IN HISTORYFIRST ASIAN ACT IN HISTORYBTS HISTORY MAKERS

Kira 👾 (parody) @kirawontmis @chartdata @BTS_twt bts is the greatest group i’ve ever witnessed and i’m not even exaggerating

Damaris Barrantes @Bar26211Damaris @Pk_bts_land The best of all time, congratulations BTS, you deserve it, for all your effort and dedication

Sarah @InventingSarah Blood, sweat, tears, dreams, and most of all- powerful unwavering intensely hard work becoming the greatest team in the world. twitter.com/charts_k/statu…

BTS has multiple albums that have topped the Billboard 200 chart, including Love Yourself: Tear, Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona, and BE. These achievements showcase their global appeal and the never-ending support of their devoted fanbase.

Dynamite, their anthem of joy and hope, wowed fans and made history as the group's first song to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Moreover, the septet's influence on social media is unmatched as well, with a massive presence on platforms like Twitter and YouTube. Beyond their musical achievements, the star-studded group has demonstrated their dedication to social causes and philanthropy as well. They have partnered with UNICEF to address important issues like mental health and violence against children, proving their commitment to making a positive impact on the world.

The group's career is marked by groundbreaking records and achievements that have forever changed the landscape of the entertainment industry. With each milestone they achieve, they leave an indelible mark on fans, who eagerly await the next chapter of their journey.