Keke Palmer Big Boss Tour 2023: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more

Keke Palmer has announced a new tour, scheduled to take place from September 10, 2023, to September 26, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA. The singer's second studio album, Big Boss, is being supported by the tour.

The singer and actress announced that the tour will feature performances in cities such as Oakland, Philadelphia, and Chicago via a post on her official Instagram account.

The presale for the tour will be available from August 3, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed with the code: TRACK. Presale tickets will be available at AXS (https://www.axs.com/artists/789624/keke-palmer-tickets).

General tickets for the tour will be available on August 4, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Tickets can be purchased from the singer's official website (https://kekepalmer.com/bigbosstour/); however, ticket pricing has yet to be announced.

The tour will start in Oakland and end in Chicago

On May 12, 2023, the actress and singer released her second studio album, Big Boss. The singer is embarking on a US tour in order to promote the album, which hasn't yet charted.

The full list of dates and venues for the Keke Palmer Big Boss Tour 2023 is given below:

September 10, 2023 - Oakland, California, at The New Parish

September 11, 2023 - Los Angeles, California, at The Roxy Theater

September 15, 2023 - Houston, Texas, at Bronze Peacock Room at HOBs

September 17, 2023 - Dallas, Texas, at Studio at the Factory

September 19, 2023 - Atlanta, Georgia, at The Loft

September 23, 2023 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Theater of Living Arts

September 24, 2023 - New York City (Brooklyn), New York, at Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 26, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois, at The House of Blues

The singer's new album is also accompanied by a music video film of the same name, which has also been acclaimed by critics. The film won the Best Music Film award at the Vienna Independent Film Festival Awards in 2023.

Keke Palmer previously sold out her tour's promo show at the Howard Theater in Washington, D.C. She also performed for the first time at the Broccoli City Festival 2023 in the same city.

Keke Palmer's first studio album was released in 2007

Keke Palmer started performing music professionally late in her career, making her first chart breakthrough with her debut studio album, So Uncool, released on September 18, 2007. The album peaked at number 26 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

The singer had her next chart success with her second EP, Lauren, released on November 4, 2016. The EP was modestly successful, peaking at number 22 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Keke Palmer is primarily known for her acting, where she has found acclaim for her portrayal of Emerald "Em" Haywood in the American science fiction neo-western film Nope. The singer also won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2022 Toronto Film Critics Association Awards.