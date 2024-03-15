Kelly Clarkson files lawsuit against ex-husband Brandon Blackstock for a second time, demands compensation

Following a contentious divorce involving multiple lawsuits, singer Kelly Clarkson filed a new lawsuit against ex-husband Brandon Blackstock on March 11, 2024. The Grammy winner is suing her ex-husband and his management firm, Starstruck Entertainment, for labor code violations and is seeking financial compensation dating back to 2007.

Clarkson and Blackstock were married for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce in 2020. The legal action arrives after Blackstock appealed last year's ruling that granted Clarkson an award of $2.6 million.

The new cross-complaint alleges that Blackstock and Starstruck Entertainment, run by his father, Narvel Blackstock, violated California's Talent Agencies Act during their working relationship. It also demands that "all agreements between the parties be declared void and unenforceable" and asks for a re-evaluation of the $2.6 million award to see if there should be an addition to the amount.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's legal battle explored

After seven years of marriage and two children, Kelly Clarkson surprised the public by filing for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. What followed was a tumultuous legal feud between the pair, in which Blackstock's management company, Starstruck Entertainment, played a major role.

Despite Clarkson's request to terminate spousal support for Blackstock, the court mandated her to pay $115,000 monthly until January 2024, when their divorce was finalized in 2022. In addition, Blackstock was granted $1.3 million and $45,000 per month in child support.

However, Clarkson gained ownership of the highly-contested Montana ranch, family pets, and a collection of cars. The Stronger songstress was also awarded primary custody of their two children, River and Remington.

In 2020, Kelly Clarkson was sued by Starstruck Entertainment for breach of contract and unpaid commissions. Starstruck claimed to have "developed Clarkson into a mega superstar" and demanded financial compensation from not only her past earnings but her future earnings as well.

In her counter-lawsuit against the company, Clarkson alleged that Starstruck violated California labor laws by working as an unlicensed agent. In November 2023, the court ruled in Clarkson's favor, awarding her $2.6 million in compensation. However, Blackstock appealed the decision in December, which is still pending.

Now, Clarkson has filed a second lawsuit accusing Starstruck of unlawfully acting as a talent agency on her behalf, dating back to 2007. As reported by Rolling Stone, the suit calls out the "wrongful acts and conduct of Starstruck" and demands:

"No monies should be paid by cross-complainants to Starstruck, and all monies previously paid by cross-complainants to Starstruck should be disgorged from Starstruck, forthwith."

In response to the cross-complaint, Blackstock's lawyer called Clarkson's lawsuit "morally, ethically, and legally wrong." Neither Brandon nor Kelly have made public statements about their ongoing legal war.

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson continues to make waves as the host of the daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, most popular for her rendition of songs in a segment called "Kellyoke." She is also set to host the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics alongside Peyton Manning and Mike Tirico on July 26 for NBC.