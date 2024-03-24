Kim Sae-ron's recent selfie with Queen of Tears star Kim Soo-hyun has sparked a whirlwind of dating speculations, prompting Goldmedalist, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, to address the matter. The agency refuted the speculations that the two actors are dating.

The frenzy began when Kim Sae-ron shared a photo featuring herself and the actor on her Instagram Stories on February 24, 2024. Although the image was swiftly deleted, the internet wasted no time circulating the snapshot, leading to widespread assumptions about the two actors' relationship status.

Expand Tweet

Kim Soo-hyun recognized for his roles in hit dramas like It's Okay Not to Be Okay and My Love from the Star, is currently starring opposite Kim Ji-won in Queen of Tears'.

Meanwhile, Kim Sae-ron has been on hiatus since her drunk driving incident, which resulted in a hefty fine and the termination of her contract with Goldmedalist in 2022.

Kim Soo-hyun's agency refutes dating speculations Kim Sae-ron following viral selfie

Expand Tweet

Speculations about the duo's romantic involvement have been fueled further by past relationship rumours and an interview where the actress mentioned the Queen of Tears star as her ideal acting partner.

However, Goldmedalist swiftly dismissed these rumours, clarifying that the photo was likely taken when both artists were under their management and asserting that there is no truth to the dating speculations.

The official statement by the actor's agency read:

"Hello, this is GOLDMEDALIST. We would like to inform you of our official position regarding a picture of Kim Soo-hyun that has been spreading today. We would like to inform you that the rumors of Kim Soo-hyun being in a relationship [with Kim Sae-ron] are unfounded. The photo that is being spread online appears to have been taken in the past when the two were both under our management. As for Kim Sae-ron’s intentions for uploading the picture, we do not know."

The management further stated:

"Due to the groundless misunderstandings and speculations that are circulating about Kim Soo-hyun regarding the picture, our legal representatives will be taking strong action against all damages to his character and reputation as well as for slander and spread of malicious posts. Please refrain from spreading unfounded rumors or speculative articles. Thank you. — GOLDMEDALIST"

Expand Tweet

The dating rumours gained traction as netizens speculated on Kim Sae-ron's motives for sharing the picture, particularly given the male actor's recent portrayal of a romantic lead in Queen of Tears.

Some suggest that the photo upload was timed in response to the drama's latest episode, which featured a kiss scene involving the actor's character.

While Goldmedalist has refuted the dating rumours, the incident has sparked renewed interest in the actress' current activities, with reports suggesting she's been offering acting lessons to sustain herself amid her hiatus from the entertainment industry.

As the internet continues to buzz with theories and discussions, it's evident that the artists' fleeting selfie has stirred up quite the storm, leaving fans and netizens eagerly awaiting further developments.