Actor Kim Seon-ho accidentally revealed that he was working on a rom-com in his recent Weverse live, sending the internet into a frenzy. The actor is popularly known for his role as Hong Doo-shik in the 2021 K-drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, in which he starred alongside Shin Min-ah's Yoon Hye-jin. The actor showcased his goofy side through this character and won the hearts of fans.

Ever since his role in the title, netizens have been waiting for the actor’s return to the genre. During his live session on Weverse on March 26, the actor spoke about his upcoming projects while chatting with fans and accidentally gave spoilers about his involvement in a rom-com drama. Translated to English via X user @myjuyz_seonho, he said:

“Ah, rom-com? I will do a rom-com.. I will do a rom-com- article… not yet, right? By any chance, have you seen an article of me doing a rom-com? No, right? Ok. Guys, as you know, I am getting ready for that project.”

The actor then quickly glanced at his staff members as he seemingly realized that he had given hints about his upcoming project and began laughing.

Kim Seon-ho accidentally gives spoiler about working on rom-com drama during recent Weverse live session

Kim Seon-ho started a Weverse live session on March 24 and unknowingly dropped hints regarding his forthcoming drama. He was previously reported to be in discussions about joining Hong Sisters' romantic comedy-drama Can This Love Be Translated? alongside Go Youn-jung.

His agency confirmed that the actor had received an offer to be part of the main cast in the drama and that he was positively reviewing it.

Kim Seon-ho was offered the role of Joo Ho-jin, a language interpreter who gets involved with Cha Moo-hee (Go Youn-jung). Due to their contrasting personalities, the two often clash with each other.

While Kim Seon-ho did not reveal the name of his upcoming project, he stated that he was working on a drama of the same genre and learning English. This made fans wonder if the romantic comedy he spoke about in his live session was Can This Love Be Translated?

However, it is important to note that his agency S.A.L.T Entertainment has not confirmed or announced the news.

Kim Seon-ho’s recent shows

Kim Seon-ho recently marked his return to Variety Show with his appearance in Mukbo Bros 2 after three years. The Start-Up actor, comedian Moon Se-yoon, and Kim Jun-hyun took over the streets of Thailand in the pilot episode of this season, which released on March 25.

The three stars indulged in the northern Thai cuisine and fans enjoyed watching them interact with each other. The actor also displayed his humor by impersonating actor Han Suk-kyu.

He is currently gearing up for his upcoming thriller The Tyrant featuring Cha Seung-won, Kim Kang-woo, Cho Yun-soo, and Kim Joo-hun. The drama is expected to release on Disney + and an official release date is currently awaited.