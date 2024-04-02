'Kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was': Jennifer Garner pays tribute to father William Garner after his death at 85

Jennifer Garner, the renowned Alias actress, announced the passing of her father, William John Garner, at the age of 85. She posted a bunch of pictures with her dad on Instagram and wrote in the caption:

"I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind."

Along with some family photos, the actress shared a video of a Capital One credit card commercial featuring the father-daughter duo. In the caption, she mentioned about the peaceful departure of her dad on a Saturday afternoon (March 30, 2024), surrounded by loved ones and the melodious strains of Amazing Grace.

Jennifer Garner pens a heartfelt note after her father's demise

Jennifer Garner's described her father William John Garner's final moments as:

"We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question.)"

Despite the inevitability of grief following the loss, Garner expressed her gratitude towards her dad and highlighted that he led a "healthy, wonderful life," devoid of tragedy.

The actress further extended her thanks to the medical teams at Charleston Area Medical Center and City of Hope for their dedicated care, underscoring the comfort brought to her father in his final days.

Jennifer Garner (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

In the caption, Jennifer Garner also reflected on the multitude of roles her father played within their family, praising his ability to juggle between the responsibilities with patience. She continued:

"We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership, and faith."

The 13 Going on 30 actress also noted the profound impact her father had on her and her siblings, promising that his good nature and deeds would never cease to be a topic of conversation among them.

Previously in January, 2024, Jennifer took to Instagram to celebrate her parents' 59th wedding anniversary. She remarked:

"Happy 59th anniversary to my incredibly sweet and loving parents"

In the post, Jennifer also expressed her gratitude for the "secure and happy" foundation her parents provided for her and her sisters.

Jennifer is a Golden Globe Award winner and some of her notable works include Juno (2007), Dallas Buyers Club (2013) and Catch Me If You Can (2022). She was last seen in the 2023 comedy film titled Family Switch.