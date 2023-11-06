“KING OF TALENT”: Fans frenzied as BTS’ Jungkook wins two awards at the MTV EMAs 2023

BTS’ Jungkook made history once again on the international stage after winning big at MTV’s EMA, or Europe Music Awards of 2023. This win made him the most awarded Korean soloist at the EMAs. There were many awards conferred upon various individuals across a variety of categories; however, Jungkook was able to bag one of the most prestigious ones.

The Seven singer succeeded in winning the "Best Song" award for his official debut single.He also won the "Best K-pop" award of 2023. Fans were exhilarated to learn about this development, as their hard work behind all the immense voting didn’t go in vain.

"Congrats for the umpteenth time": Jungkook wins two awards, becoming most awarded K-pop soloist at MTV EMAs

On November 6, 2023, BTS’ Jungkook made the entire K-pop community proud after winning more than one award at the MTV EMAs 2023. The award ceremony, which was originally scheduled for November 5, 2023, in Paris, France, was cancelled due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. So without the ceremony, the awardees were announced a day after the original schedule.

A lot of artists won across many categories, but among the K-pop artists, only two were successful in taking awards home—Jungkook and TXT. The youngest member of BTS, who has previously won awards along with his group, had the privilege of winning solo this year. He was nominated across three categories and emerged victorious in two of them.

Jungkook was able to bag one of the most prestigious awards of the night, "Best Song of the Year." This award was conferred upon his single Seven, which featured the American rapper Latto. This was a huge achievement in itself to ascend as the winner among some of the most celebrated international music dignitaries.

He also took home the award for “Best K-pop,” making it two awards for him. With these two awards, the 3D singer became the most awarded Korean soloist of all time on this renowned Europe Music Awards show.

With this feat, the BTS maknae was able to surpass the record set by PSY, who was the first Asian artist to win at the EMA Awards. He also surpassed Lisa of BLACKPINK, who holds the award for being the first and only female K-pop soloist to be awarded at the award show.

Jungkook was even scheduled to perform at the official awards ceremony, which unfortunately didn’t happen. Fans who were eager to watch him perform live once again were definitely heartbroken by this news, but seeing him become a record-breaking winner sent them into a state of frenzy.

Following this win, the armies had a lot to say and congratulated their favorite maknae on yet another achievement to his name as a solo artist.

This achievement follows the release of Jungkook's debut solo album, Golden. His album, released on November 3, consists of 11 tracks.

3D (featuring Jack Harlow) Closer to You (featuring Major Lazer) Seven (featuring Latto) - Clean version Standing Next To You Yes or No Please don't change (featuring DJ Snake) Hate You Somebody Too Sad to Dance Shot Glass of Tears Seven (featuring Latto) - Explicit version

All these tracks define his range as an artist and serve a different musical purpose.