South Korean media outlet Segye Ilbo reported that Jungkook's Japan Fan Club came together with the famous Korean Fund Management to donate 5 million won ($3,744.72 approx.) worth of pork to underprivileged children. To assist the healthy development of poor children, the Korean Pork Fund and the idol's Fan club (Jungkook JAPAN) gave 5 million won worth of Korean pork to the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation today as a beginning step.

Fans of the 26-year-old singer-songwriter are well aware of his love for pork belly, especially "Samgyupsal," a Korean barbecue dish made from pork belly that's marinated and grilled. Hence, the generous act by his Japanese fanbase to come forward for underprivileged children has received applause worldwide.

Expand Tweet

BTS Jungkook's Japanese fanbase commemorates his 100th day of military service

The Korean Pork Fund Management Committee and the Japanese fan group 'Jungkook JAPAN' of the BTS star revealed on March 21, 2024, that they had donated Korean pork three times this year.

On March 20, a contribution ceremony was conducted to honor the BTS idol's 100th day of military service. His Japanese fan following said that by absorbing the Still With You singer-songwriter's positive impact, they had instilled in kids from low-income households a spirit of sharing. The supporters wished for kids to grow up strong and healthy and to be able to eat pork that is high in nutrients.

During one of the BTS In The Soop episodes from season 2, ARMYs have repeatedly highlighted the clips of Jungkook asking for "Samgyupsal" at the dinner table. The musician's love for food and cooking has always been one of his core traits, which he proudly flaunts.

Moreover, he took a cooking job at his military unit while serving his tenure as a Private First Class, which earned him massive praise from his fandom as the cooking job is considered one of the most challenging roles in the military.

Expand Tweet

The Korean Pork Self-Help Fund has been actively engaged in social return activities in several areas, including scholarship donations and support for Korea's national pork industry to implement ESG management and Korean pork-sharing projects.

In addition to promoting and supporting the excellence of K-FOOD Korean pork, the Korean Pork Fund and the Japanese Fan Club are determined to continue to provide Korean pork to underprivileged localities in South Korea in September 2024. Furthermore, the fund operates under the tenet that the development of society is mirrored in the development of the Korean pork industry.

This also highlights the BTS idol's philanthropic endeavors, which have inspired his fans to contribute. In April 2023, the BTS member donated around $874,164.08 or ₩1 billion to the Children's Hospital at Seoul National University.

Moreover, since 2020, the Japan Fan Club has carried on the Standing Next To You singer's good deeds by donating annually in his honor to children in need all around the world via organizations like UNICEF, Save the Children, etc.