“Layover means stop over”: BTS V reveals the real meaning behind the name of his solo album

For more promotions of Layover, BTS' V graced the Japanese interview show DayDay ZIP interview on September 19, 2023. In his charismatic style, he charmed the fans and the host. This candid interview offered a glimpse into his world, touching on various topics, and his life as a member of BTS.

One standout moment from this special Japanese interview was when V was asked about the meaning of his album, Layover. He happily explained the answer with a smile.

"Layover means 'stop over'."

He meant that the album represents hitting pause, taking a moment to restart, and building anew after completing a phase of life. These words resonated deeply with fans, offering insight into the thoughtful nature of his music.

BTS' V discusses the meaning of Layover, his favorite off-time, Jin as a gamer, and much more

In the DayDay interview, BTS' Taehyung shared candid revelations that made fans feel closer to him. He delved into the behind-the-scenes process of creating Layover, giving fans a precious peek into his creative journey.

BTS's V has been on a relentless journey, continually pushing forward and dedicating himself to his craft. However, he says that there comes a point when everyone reaches this particular moment in life. This happened to him too, and he recognized the need to momentarily step off the fast-paced treadmill and take a deep breath. It's a rare pause in his hectic life, a moment for reflection, a chance to glance over his shoulder at the path he's traversed.

Layover is not just another musical project for V. It's a personal odyssey. It's about asking himself profound questions, seeking answers, and gaining insights into his desires and talents. It's a journey of self-realization, where he hopes to find clarity about his genuine passions and strengths.

He explained what the album means to him in his own words.

"I’ve run through my life, working non-stop. So, for once, I need to look back and think about what kind of paths I’ve taken. I made this album with the intention of self-reflecting by taking a break, to find out what I really want to do and what I am really good at.This album isn't just a collection of songs; it's a journey of self-discovery."

The impact of this album is undeniable. Within one week of its release, it achieved a staggering 2 million sales in Korea. Moreover, it claimed the top spot on Oricon's weekly digital album sales ranking for two consecutive weeks in Japan. These feats are just a testament to V's artistry and his deep connection with fans.

In the DayDay interview, V further shared insights into his personal life. He confessed to being an indoor enthusiast, finding solace in activities like watching movies, dramas, and playing video games. He also revealed that his bandmate Kim Seokjin, or Jin, is a gaming virtuoso. Jin's passion for gaming even led him to bring a gamer laptop on tour, where the BTS members gathered to enjoy gaming sessions together.

V gave a relatable answer when asked about moments that make him want to dance with joy in his private life. He expressed his love for the simple pleasure of taking a shower, knowing that there's no more work left for the day, and he can finally rest. Bathing before bedtime is a cherished ritual, a moment of pure happiness for him.

In one of the moments, he was asked about the difference between his songs and BTS' songs, which he described as "polar opposites."

"Majority of our group songs are strong, whereas songs from my first album are slow tempo with vibes."

Throughout the interview, V's charm and candor shone through. Fans couldn't help but praise not only his insightful responses but also his striking appearance. Dressed in blue denim jeans, a red and black striped shirt, and a uniquely patterned navy blue blazer, he radiated charisma. A minimalistic neckpiece added a touch of elegance to his casual yet sophisticated ensemble.

In the world of K-pop, V's solo journey with Layover is a testament to his artistic evolution and introspective depth. As V continues to share his music and insights with the world, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapters of his journey, both as a solo artist and as a cherished member of BTS.