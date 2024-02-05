“Learning from NFL playcallers”: Internet hilariously reacts to Taylor Swift using a fan to reportedly shield herself from lip readers at Grammys

Taylor Swift arrived at the 2024 Grammy Awards with an eye-catching accessory in her hand, a Chinese folding fan reminiscent of Victorian era fashion. The singer, who won seven awards at the ceremony hosted at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California, however, appeared to have put the fan to use for a much more practical purpose—to apparently shield herself from lip readers.

Fans of the artist believe this decision to carry a fan to shield herself appears to stem from a Golden Globe incident, wherein amateur lip readers sparked an internet flurry over an alleged conversation between the singer and Selena Gomez.

Video of the singer using a fan to cover herself speaking has since then gone viral and drawn a flurry of hilarious reactions. One netizen even compared the singer's action to that of NFL playcallers, since the sport has seen instances wherein coaches read opponent players' lips to gain an advantage. As a result, players are often advised to shield their lips from prying eyes.

Netizens react to Taylor Swift fan strategy at the Grammy Awards

Netizens were quick to react to Taylor Swift's usage of a fan to allegedly shield herself from lip readers at the 2024 Grammy Awards, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter.

While her usage of a fan to allegedly shield herself from lip readers has certainly been a talking point among Swifties and the wider audience, the main draw of the night was her fourth Album of the Year win at this year's award ceremony for her album Midnights.

Taylor Swift secures her fourth Album of the Year win at GRAMMYs 2024

The Love Story singer became the first person to ever secure this feat, with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon all behind her with three wins in the category each. The singer received the award from Celine Dion, who made an unexpected appearance at the ceremony after a year of being in ill health, owing to a neurological disorder.

Aside from the historic Album of the Year award, Taylor Swift also won Best Pop Vocal Album at the ceremony. In her acceptance speech, the singer thanked her fans as well as her co-workers, stating:

"Guys, you’ve got to come closer. I feel really alone. I feel so alone. Oh my God. I wanna say I get to work with one of my best friends, who is not only one of my best friends but also a once-in-a-generation producer. That’s Jack Antonoff. I’m so lucky. And our engineer, Laura Sisk. I wanna say thank you to Serban Ghenea, Sam Dew, Sounwave."

The singer continued:

"For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much. Mind blown. Thank you so much."

Taylor Swift also took the opportunity to announce her next studio album, sharing the album cover in a recent post on her official Instagram page. The singer's 11th album, titled The Tortured Poets Department, comes out on April 19, 2024.