“Leave this man alone”: Fans furious as Stray Kids’ Bang Chan changes his Instagram captions after some reportedly called them “cringe”

STAYs continued to express their disappointment at some fans who reportedly bashed Stray Kids’ Bang Chan for his Instagram caption. While it is not confirmed what actually went down, on August 14, the 25-year-old leader sent messages on the Bubble app informing fans that he would be changing the captions on his posts to only include STAY’s name.

In the same messages, Bang Chan called his captions “a little too cringe.” A few hours later, fans noticed that his Instagram posts only included the date they were posted and the hashtag #STAY. The leader deleted the one-line positive messages with which he originally uploaded the post.

Fans believe that some netizens bullied the idol into thinking that his captions were cringy, which ultimately led him to delete them. While some STAYs expressed their sadness about not being able to see more quotes from Bang Chan, others criticized those who had allegedly bashed him.

Here’s why Stray Kids’ Bang Chan edited all the captions of his Instagram posts

Stray Kids surprised fans when six of the eight members opened personal Instagram accounts on August 1, 2023. The fandom went into the celebratory spirit as the group had been using their official account, @realstraykids, for all their public pictures since January 2018, a few months before their official debut in March 2018.

The member-specific Instagram accounts meant that fans, known as STAYs, could see each Stray Kids member create their own aesthetic on the social media platform. Fans especially looked forward to the group’s leader, Bang Chan, posting photos as he made it a pattern to add one-liner messages in the caption.

Although Bang Chan has only uploaded three posts, fans believe the leader was a victim of online bullying for his captions. On August 14, the 25-year-old rapper shared that he was thinking of changing the captions because they looked cringey and proceeded with the same sometime later.

However, it led to STAYs expressing their anger towards netizens, who supposedly made him think that the one-liner quotes were cringe. Many tweeted that they missed the quotes, while one fan even mentioned that they provided an inside look into Bang Chan’s thinking. But with the leader deleting them, they were upset with that little window closing down.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids will be treating fans in New York. They have been roped in to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York, US, on September 2.

In other news, the group was nominated in the Best K-pop category at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) for their latest title track S-Class from their album 5-Star.

Stray Kids compete against aespa’s Girls, BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom, FIFTY FIFTY’s Cupid, SEVENTEEN’s Super, and TXT’s Sugar Rush Ride. The 2023 VMAs will be held on September 12. Readers can check out how to vote for their favorite K-pop idol group here.