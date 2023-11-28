"Legends of the century": Fans rejoice as BTS sells over 1 million total album units in the US in 2023 despite their hiatus

On November 27, 2023, X (formerly known as Twitter) user @chartdata reported that BTS had sold over one million total album units in the United States in 2023 during their hiatus.

As they continue to achieve massive amounts of profits even during their hiatus, fans have taken to social media to celebrate the group's aforementioned achievement.

Expand Tweet

It is to be noted that the group decided to take an extended period of break back in December 2021 after releasing their album Proof to mark the end of chapter one temporarily. BTS members have already started chapter two of the group where they are releasing their solo albums.

"Without a new album release": Fans proud that BTS rule over the world despite their hiatus

Expand Tweet

All the group members, including RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have already released their solo projects. Some have already begun their military service while others have initiated the process for their military enlistment recently.

Jin was the first member to enlist in the military, followed by j-hope and Suga. Recently, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have begun their enlistment process, as per the press release by Big Hit Entertainment on Weverse.

Even during 2023, the group did not release any full-length album but only released the single Take Two to commemorate the group's 10-year anniversary and as a gift for the fans. The song also entered the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. US.

According to the BTS US ARMY website, Take Two achieved the following,

"BTS’s Take Two debuted at no. 48 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the week ending on June 24. This is group's 27th Hot 100 entry. The group has had a Hot 100 entry every year since 2017."

Fans are proud of them and currently congratulating the group on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the group decided to go on hiatus, since then, the group members have released many solo projects that topped many charts and broke many records.

Jin released his single The Astronaut in collaboration with Coldplay, while j-hope released JACK IN THE BOX, Suga released his D-Day album, RM's Indigo, Jimin's FACE and Jungkook's GOLDEN have all taken the world by storm.

They have also reportedly renewed their exclusive contracts with Big Hit Entertainment.

Expand Tweet

In other news, the BTS' much-awaited drama Begins Youth has been confirmed to premiere in the second half of 2023 and the trailer for the aforementioned drama has also been released.

The journey of the seven boys is depicted in the trailer as they become close to one another and turn to one another for support while facing their own struggles. The drama with 12 episodes will be available to stream on Xclusive.

The group is reportedly to reunite as a group in 2025 as all the members will complete their military service by then.