"Legion of doom": Internet trolls Reesa Teesa's ex-husband Jerome McCoy as he denies her claims and reasons why he never bought her a BMW

Reesa Teesa, a TikTok creator, revealed in February 2024 how her marriage to her ex-husband failed and how he was a red flag. The name of the ex-husband was later revealed to be Jerome McCoy.

McCoy, named "Legion" in her viral Who TF Did I Marry? video series recently spoke with TMZ about Reesa and her allegations. He also explained why he didn't give her a BMW.

Even though Reesa recently signed up with one of the largest agencies in the industry, he told the media outlet that she lacks talent and does not have a Hollywood future ahead of her. He then claimed that Reesa had merely succeeded in delivering a gripping story, and he believed that it was "horse crap that she might have a career," particularly in light of something he viewed as blatantly fabricated.

On the other hand, once McCoy's interview went viral on platforms like Instagram, people took to the site to express their opinions.

Netizens trolled Jerome McCoy for his claims against Teesa (Image via Instagram/jett_blakk)

Netizens react as Reesa Teesa's ex-husband Jerome McCoy denies claim made about him by his ex-wife

The TikTok star Reesa Teesa recently told her narrative of meeting and divorcing her ex-husband in Who TF Did I Marry? She detailed their relationship from the time they first met until their divorce, chronicling the numerous lies she claimed he told her along the way.

Reesa went on to call her ex-husband a "pathological liar" and "the United Nations of red flags." She also claimed that he had lied about his employment after they had met online in 2020 and that he had been taking calls for work or with his brother regularly, which the TikTok star, Reesa Teesa, said were never genuine calls.

Reesa, however, purposefully withheld the identity of her ex, Legion. Nevertheless, TikTok users discovered that Reesa's ex-husband is Jerome McCoy.

As per sites like The Jasmine Brand, he said,

“I’m not just going to give you an $80,000 car ’cause I’m your husband, and you deserve it.”

He further added,

“I understand that part, but you gotta learn the value of a buck. We can’t just go out here all the time. You gotta understand the value of something, and you don’t wanna work for it. So help me, help you.”

Meanwhile, as soon as the interview with Jerome McCoy went viral, netizens took to Instagram to express their opinion regarding the entire thing.

Since the interview, neither Reesa Teesa nor Jerome McCoy have said anything about the incident.