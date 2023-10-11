"Let's get it": Fans rejoice as Jungkook's Seven is nominated for International Song Of The Year at the TikTok Thailand Awards 2023

On October 11, 2023, Jungkook's debut digital single, Seven, was nominated for the International Song of the Year at the TikTok Thailand Awards. He released it in July, and it became the longest-charting song by a K-pop act on the Billboard Hot 100, charting for eleven consecutive weeks.

The other nominations in the aforementioned categories include Golden Hour by JVKE, Makeba by Jain, Left and Right by Charlie Puth, Girls Like Me Don't Cry by Thuy, If We Ever Broke Up by Mae Stephen, Matsuri by Fuji Kaze, What It Is (Block Boy) by Doechii, Queencard by (G)I-DLE, and Super Shy by NewJeans.

Fans rejoice as Seven is nominated for International Song Of The Year at the TikTok Thailand Awards 2023

As Jungkook's Seven is nominated for the International Song of the Year, fans can't help but rejoice and have expressed their determination to ensure he wins the award by voting for him.

"Jungkook global power": Fans are determined to vote for the singer so that he can win the award

The voting for the International Song of the Year at the TikTok Thailand Awards 2023 has started, and fans have been eagerly awaiting Jungkook's Seven. To vote, people should have the social media platform TikTok in their region and click on the "People's Choice Award" tab, then scroll down to select the category for International Song of the Year, where an individual can cast five votes per day.

Jungkook's fans have encouraged each other to cast votes for Seven and prioritize it since the idol will receive an award for his debut single.

Even though the collaboration song of Jungkook and Charlie Puth is nominated for the category, as mentioned earlier, Charlie Puth will be the sole recipient of the award, so fans are less focused on it. As of writing, the golden maknae is already leading the voting with over 20k votes.

Check out how fans react as the golden maknae's Seven is nominated for the International Song of the Year at the Thailand TikTok Awards 2023.

Meanwhile, many fans are taking the nomination for Seven and Left and Right in a satirical manner, as the songs are seemingly in competition with each other. Many fans are also saddened by their inability to cast their votes for Seven for the International Song of the Year due to the TikTok ban in their country. These fans are reassured that the Thailand ARMYs will do their best to vote for the golden maknae, and they do not need to worry about it.

On the same day, the American singer Charlie Puth shared an Instagram post with the caption stating Jungkook's 3D lyrics, "I JUST WANNA SEE YOU LIKE THAT," sparking rumors that he will be performing with the golden maknae in his upcoming concert to be held in Seoul, South Korea on October 21, 22, and 23.

In other news, Jungkook is gearing up to release his collaborative single Too Much with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee on October 20, 2023. The Seven singer is set to release his debut solo album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023.