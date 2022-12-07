"Lewis is such a jerk": Fans slam Lewis after he confronts Nathan in front of the Captain on Below Deck Adventure

Below Deck Adventure season 1 aired yet another dramatic episode on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members managing a new set of charter guests, who were the Reall Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) cast member Heather Gay and her friends. While the crew tried their best to manage duties, there were also issues that occured while managing the boat.

On this week's episode of the hit Bravo series, bosun Lewis confronted deckhand Nathan for leaving the boat unattended in the morning and going to sleep without handing over to the next team member. Fans were however upset with Lewis as he had the confrontation in front of Captain, who also scolded Nathan for the same.

Fans also felt that Lewis addressed the issue in front of the Captain to get back at Nathan for going to the Captain with the former cast member Kyle's issue. One tweeted:

Stace @srdst12 Lewis is such a jerk. Of course it needs to be addressed that someone always needs to be watching the boat, but he has it out for Nathan because of what happened with Kyle #BelowDeckAdventure Lewis is such a jerk. Of course it needs to be addressed that someone always needs to be watching the boat, but he has it out for Nathan because of what happened with Kyle #BelowDeckAdventure

The official synopsis of the Below Deck Adventure episode, titled (The Real) Yacht-wives of Norway, reads:

"While on anchor watch, Nathan goes to bed before handing the shift over, leaving the boat unattended; in the galley, Oriana struggles to keep up with the pace of breakfast; a misstep leaves the exterior at risk of losing yet another deckhand."

Lewis confronts Nathan on Below Deck Adventure

On tonight's episode of Below Deck Adventure, the cast members were preparing for the arrival of the second set of charter guests. Ahead of their arrival, Captain Kerry sat down with the heads Lewis, chef Jess and chief stew Faye to discuss the guests and their preferences while they were onboard the charter. During the discussion, Faye sought Lewis' help and asked for one of their exterior crew to lend a hand to the ladies in the interior.

Lewis, however, felt that it was unfair for Faye to ask his help when she already knew that they were a deckhand down. Former deckhand Kyle Dickard was fired from the show after he threatened fellow castmate Nathan. The latter went to Captain Kerry with the issue, leading to Kyle's eviction from the show. Lewis had mentioned back then that Nathan should have come to him with the issue instead of going directly to the Captain.

The bosun also confessed to Faye that he couldn't make any promises about lending his team members but would try. The two briefly argued about the same later on in the Below Deck Adventure episode when Lewis reiterated the same. Faye felt that he should take charge as the Head of the Department and manage timelines.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) cast member Heather Gay was the primary chart guest and was accompanied by her friends on the yacht. They wanted a Viking themed party and the ladies on the interior team dressed accordingly and even painted their faces. Soon, Faye decided to take Nathan's help for the party and dress him as a Viking soldier.

However, fellow Below Deck Adventure deckhand Michael wasn't happy with Faye's decision and went on to confront her about waking Nathan up. The chief stew, however, stated that Nathan was okay with it and it shouldn't bother Michael. He noted that Lewis had agreed to lend Nathan but only to an extent and not wake him up as he had an early shift.

Nathan was already awake and decided to pitch in to entertain the guests. However, he went to sleep earlier than his shift timings, leaving the deck unattended.

The following morning, Lewis called a meeting for the exterior crew on the Captain's deck and slammed Nathan for his carelessness. This led to the Below Deck Adventure Captain Kerry pitching in and addressing his concerns and scolding the deckand for not navigating his duties properly.

Nathan was seemingly frustrated at the bosun trying to address the issue in front of the Captain as it was all a misunderstanding. However, the deckhand didn't voice them out in front of Lewis or the Captain.

Fans slam Lewis for addressing Nathan in front of the Captain

Fans took to social media to address their concerns with Lewis slamming Nathan in front of Captain Kerry. They felt that the bosun did this in retaliation to Nathan going to the Captain with Kyle's issue. Check out what they have to say.

Poppy Poppins. @PopCultureBits #BelowDeck Lewis tried throwing Nathan under the bus by asking Captain Kerry what time Nathan went down. Not cool b/c Nathan is working to make sure everyone gets a good tip helping the girls. Lewis should relax. #belowdeckadventure Lewis tried throwing Nathan under the bus by asking Captain Kerry what time Nathan went down. Not cool b/c Nathan is working to make sure everyone gets a good tip helping the girls. Lewis should relax. #belowdeckadventure #BelowDeck

Jenn @jennellens Lewis is intentionally doing this meeting with the captain right there so he can make sure to get Nathan in trouble. #belowdeckadventure Lewis is intentionally doing this meeting with the captain right there so he can make sure to get Nathan in trouble. #belowdeckadventure

Reality Shizzzz @realityshizz Lewis is doing this in front of Capt because he’s still mad about Kyle #BelowDeckAdventure Lewis is doing this in front of Capt because he’s still mad about Kyle #BelowDeckAdventure

What.Does.The.Nanny.Do. @jenm1015 Lewis spoke to Nathan about the watch in front of the Captain, in retaliation for Nathan going to Captain about Kyle #BelowDeckAdventure Lewis spoke to Nathan about the watch in front of the Captain, in retaliation for Nathan going to Captain about Kyle #BelowDeckAdventure

bianka lovebug @bianka_lovebug #poorleadership #belowdeckadventure The fact that Lewis had that meeting in front of Captain Kerry to throw Nathan under the bus was #notcool The fact that Lewis had that meeting in front of Captain Kerry to throw Nathan under the bus was #notcool #poorleadership #belowdeckadventure

TW @TW34533393 Lewis proved the point horrible boss cant be trusted. Hes vindictive. #belowdeckadventure Lewis proved the point horrible boss cant be trusted. Hes vindictive. #belowdeckadventure

Riha ♡ @fareeehuh Soooo Lewis had that meeting upstairs b/c he wanted the Captain to hear that interior keeps stealing his exterior crew preventing the ext. team from doing their job properly. Got it. #BelowDeckAdventure Soooo Lewis had that meeting upstairs b/c he wanted the Captain to hear that interior keeps stealing his exterior crew preventing the ext. team from doing their job properly. Got it. #BelowDeckAdventure https://t.co/ks5qfder36

Jenn @jennellens Have we ever seen the bosun hold a crew meeting in the wheelhouse with the Captain right there? NO! #belowdeckadventure Have we ever seen the bosun hold a crew meeting in the wheelhouse with the Captain right there? NO! #belowdeckadventure

Below Deck Adventure season 2 is getting interesting with each passing episide. With the season just in its nascent stages, there is only more to come as cast members get involved in conflicts, confrontations and arguments. Viewers will have to watch the series to find out what's in store for them this season.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Below Deck Adventure next Tuesday, December 12, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes