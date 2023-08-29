"Light skin fishing": PinkyDoll ethnicity controversy erupts as Streamy Awards 2023 appearance goes viral

TikTok star PinkyDoll a.k.a. Fedha Sinon is being scrutinized online after her 2023 Streamy Awards appearance left many netizens questioning her ethnicity. On Sunday, August 27, the influencer attended the awards wearing an eye-catching icy blue catsuit.

For the uninitiated, PinkyDoll gained popularity back in 2022 for her content imitating NPCs (Non Playable Characters) from games. NPCs are background characters that have defined repetitive movements and dialogs and no storyline. The TikToker is known to frequently use phrases like “ice cream so good” and “gang gang.”

She operates under the username @pinkydollreal on TikTok and boasts a following of 1.1 million with over 6.1 million likes. She is dubbed the "Queen of NPC."

At the Streamy Awards, the 27-year-old presented an award honoring various digital creators. However, the TikToker's unfiltered look drew attention online and many started comparing her appearance at the show with that in her videos, where her complexion seems to be lighter.

Many criticized her for "light skin fishing," fueling comments about her ethnicity as well.

Internet users react to PinkyDoll's lighter skin in videos

As news of PinkyDoll's changing appearance spread, internet users were quick to share their reactions online. While many criticized the TikToker not embracing her real skin tone, others came to her defense, remarking she was hurting no one and that she did not look drastically different.

Some netizens pointed out that several influencers use professional lighting like a ring light to enhance their videos, adding that the lighting and the 27-year-old's make-up are making it seem like her skin tone is lighter.

More about the 2023 Streamy Awards

Streamy Awards aim to honor digital content creators in various categories like music, beauty, comedy, food, gaming, sports, and podcasts among others.

This year, YouTube star Mr.Beast was nominated in five categories, including Creator of the Year. Other influencers who were nominated include the Jonas Brothers (Crossover), Khaby Lame (International), and Charli D'Amelio (Lifestyle).

In addition to PinkyDoll, Chris Olsen, Dylan Mulvaney, Anna Sitar, and Tana Mongeau presented awards at the event. The awards were streamed live on Sunday, August 27, on Streamy's social channels.

PinkyDoll had not responded to the comments about her appearance at the time of writing the article.