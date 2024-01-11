"Like it has spikes or horns": UFO Jellyfish video goes viral, sparks wild reactions amid Jeremy Corbell revelation 

Los Angeles-based Ufologist Jeremy Corbell posted a video of what he dubbed a ‘Jellyfish UAP’ on X on Wednesday. He claimed the footage, taken in October 2018, showed a mysterious round object flying over a United States joint operations base in Iraq.

Corbell added the United States Intelligence Community officially designated the UFO-like object as a UAP i.e., Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. The object, appearing to have dangling legs, resembled the tentacles of a jellyfish, and is said to display “transmedium capability”.

Jeremy Corbell continued that the UAP was tracked over a durational period, during which the object flew over a sensory military installation and moved over a water body performing a controlled descent and submerging into it. Corbell said that eyewitnesses claimed the UAP reemerged from the water after about seventeen minutes.

The Jellyfish UAP then disappeared beyond the military’s optical observational scope at an extreme speed. Corbell added:

“The origin, intent and capability of the Anomalous Aerial Vehicle remains unknown.”

The object in the video also appeared to change its color from black to grey to white as it moved. The video obtained by Jeremy Corbell soon went viral, sparking different reactions from netizens. Most were not convinced that the object seen in the footage was a UFO or a UAP. One X user commented on @UAPJames' post on the same and implied the said UAP looks like it has horns or spikes.

Jeremy Corbell's claims regarding viral Jellyfish UAP video prompts wild reactions online

Several people wrote the supposed UFO looked like a stain or a bird's excrement on the camera's lens. Some pointed out that the object was not changing its color as a reaction to heat, but that certain items in the background also seemed to change colors. They said it might be due to some camera settings.

Nick Pope, a MoD expert who led its UFO investigations desk back in the 1990s said the footage revealed by Jeremy Corbell is difficult to categorise. Skeptical theories about the object included it being a bunch of tangled balloons or dirt on the camera’s protective glass or on the lens itself.

However, Pope said they would wait to see if a second part or the continuation of the viral footage would emerge, for Pentagon to confirm its authenticity.