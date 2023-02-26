Lily Norton GoFundMe raises over $31,000 as Chesterville girl remains in critical condition after pitbull attack

Lily Norton, a six-year-old from Maine, was attacked and bitten in the face by a pitbull. Following the incident, she was taken to Boston Children's Hospital, where she underwent an 11-hour-long, extensive surgery on her face.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up by a family friend, Jackson Pitcher, to assist Lily and her family with some of the medical and travel expenses that have occurred due to the tragedy.

The GoFundMe campaign, with Lily's father, Leo Norton, as the beneficiary, has already raised over $47,000 out of the $6,500 goal. The campaign post mentions that Lily has "a long road of recovery."

Lily Norton "won't be able to smile again"

The GoFundMe campaign post mentions that Lily has over 1,000 stitches from below her eyes to her chin, and with her condition still unstable, she has to remain in the intensive care unit at Boston Children's Hospital for at least 10 days.

Family friend Jackson Pitcher told The Sun Journal that doctors have informed her family that Lily's salivary glands are not functioning and that the "muscles are too damaged." He said,

"Her salivary glands aren't working … and doctors said she won't be able to smile again."

Lily Norton was visiting a friend's house in Chesterville, Maine. The mother of the friend she was visiting was dog-sitting a pit bull-mastiff mix while she was there.

The mother had gone to another room when she heard shouting from the kitchen, where the two girls were playing cards. The dog reportedly had Lily by the face. When the mother arrived, the dog let go of the child.

Lily was then rushed to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to Boston Children's Hospital, where she is still receiving treatment and making progress in her recovery.

WGME-TV reported that Chesterville's Animal Control Officer has said that no information about the dog can be released due to the ongoing investigation. However, Lily's mother, Dorothy Norton, told WGME that the dog would be quarantined for 10 days and then evaluated.

Lily Norton "has had her life changed forever"

Lily Norton's mother, Dorothy, spoke to News Center Maine and said that her daughter was sedated due to the breathing tubes set in her. Speaking about Lily's condition, she added,

"But other than that, she's really good. She looks really good."

In a report by WGME, Dorothy mentioned that Lily does not like being in the hospital, especially having a feeding tube in.

Dorothy Norton described her daughter as energetic and someone who loves to be outdoors. She also mentioned that Lily does not hate all dogs but doesn't want to see the one who attacked her again.

The Norton family is from a small town called Chesterville in Maine.

