“Lisa got that Hollywood vibe”: Fans go berserk over LLOUD CEO’s stunning look in recently shared photos from her 27th birthday party

BLACKPINK member Lisa turned 27 on March 27, 2024, and the K-pop sensation celebrated her birthday by announcing an exclusive LLOUD merch line and giving her fans a house tour via a YouTube video. The video was uploaded to the YouTube channel LLOUD Official. On March 29, the Money rapper posted several pictures from her birthday party on Instagram and sent her fans into an online frenzy.

In the pictures, the K-pop sensation was seen wearing a golden Oscar De La Renta gown. Fans noticed and drew comparisons between her and Blake Lively's iconic character, Serena van der Woodsen, from Gossip Girl. Meanwhile, an X user (@Iyahvillanueva3) claimed that the K-pop idol hosted her birthday at a drag club.

In the YouTube video, Lisa sparked excitement among fans anxiously awaiting her solo projects when she announced her intentions to release her debut solo album by the end of 2024. Furthermore, fans swooned over the latest pictures shared by the artist.

BLACKPINK Lisa reportedly hosted her 27th birthday in a drag club

For the unversed, Drag shows, in which performers don makeup and apparel exaggerating a certain gender identity—typically the opposite gender—take place at a drag club. Furthermore, drag shows are frequently hosted in pubs and nightclubs. Many may enjoy sing-alongs or burlesque-style drag shows that feature humor, lip-syncing, dancing, singing, and monologues.

Oscar de la Renta provided their sequined Wave Scallop dress, with its strapless design and figure-hugging silhouette for Lisa's birthday gown to commemorate her 27th year. The Strapless Sequined Wave Scallop is worth $11,900, or 16 million won.

A few winding panels and several eye-catching paillettes were used in the creation of the item, which has a bias-cut shape and is made of liquid gold in others. Lisa accessorized her appearance with a variety of Bulgari diamonds, glistening eye makeup, and a laid-back haircut, along with a Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy bag worth $1,840, or 2.4 million won.

Previously, in her YouTube video, Lisa enthusiastically talked about her ideal artist partnerships, adding that she had previously talked about them on Spotify. The Thai rapper also encouraged her followers to excitedly await the arrival of her new merchandise line and gave them a sneak peek.

Furthermore, she said she'd been to South African singer and songwriter Tyla's private listening party earlier, and she wanted to work with her and Rosalia. Fans were giddy with anticipation when Tyla shared a video of her and the BLACKPINK idol recording a song together on her Instagram story, seemingly hinting at a collaboration.

In other news, the BLACKPINK idol has been busy with various projects after departing from YG Entertainment—the company she debuted under. She has been filming for HBO's original series The White Lotus season 3 in Thailand.

Simultaneously, she is reportedly working on a song for Tyla's upcoming album and her own debut solo album. Furthermore, with a new merchandise line announcement and other collaborations reportedly in talks, Lisa is set to make 2024 a historic year for her.