"Literally changed the trajectory of my life": Fans celebrate 10 years of EXO's Growl MV release

EXO-Ls come together on July 31, 2023, to celebrate the tenth anniversary of EXO's Growl's music video. Exactly a decade ago, this iconic track took the K-pop world by storm, becoming one of the most beloved and influential songs in the genre's history. This song marked the beginning of an illustrious career for the group, making them one of the most loved K-pop groups of all time.

Fans took to social media as they celebrated this milestone and also highlighted that the song achieved success without any advertising, TikTok trends, or mass streaming.

"EXO changed history forever" - Fans celebrate as EXO's legendary song Growl completes 10 years

The iconic K-pop song Growl by EXO reached its peak on July 31, 2023, as fans celebrated its tenth anniversary. This energetic track was released on July 31, 2013, marking a defining moment in the world of K-pop. The then 12-member group captivated the audience with the music video as they wore school-like uniforms and performed unique dance steps. The video's popularity is evident as it has over 290 million views on YouTube, showcasing its lasting impact.

Fans took to social media to express their emotions as they celebrated the tenth anniversary of the hit song's release.

Javi 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇯🇵 @jamesvitaliano 10 years old na ang “Growl”? Felt like yesterday lang. Ig good music and an iconic songs really grow with you but never get old. twitter.com/kchartsmaster/…

Bingu, Choom, & K-Pop Tunes @binguandchoom ) and realized partway through it was Growl’s anniversary!!



This song is so nostalgic and soooooo good pic.twitter.com/wjrW4lHokH We were in the middle of recording a new monthly segment today (possibly about EXO?) and realized partway through it was Growl’s anniversary!!This song is so nostalgic and soooooo good

EX✴︎ST @EXOskitsch

pic.twitter.com/3RZW5dNtZz twitter.com/PopBase/status… 10 years ago today, EXO started the 3rd generation of K-pop by releasing 'Growl'

飞天 H @BOXIANx pic.twitter.com/1mPrezLDuG happy 10th anniversary to growl, the national anthem of korea that won the award for world's best song in wma 2014 and it's known as exo's breakthrough song ! twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The song's success marked a turning point for SM Entertainment. The enduring appeal of Growl speaks volumes about its legacy in the K-pop industry.

The song by EXO is an extremely energetic track with a meaningful message. The song's lyrics urge listeners to have a sense of confidence, determination, and resilience in the face of challenges and obstacles. The main theme of the track revolves around the idea of not giving up and standing up for oneself.

The lyrics encourage listeners to believe in themselves and their abilities, urging them to growl like fierce beasts and not be afraid to show their true selves.

All the EXO members except Kai are currently together and are promoting their latest album EXIST. Even though they're promoting as a group, almost all the members are busy with their own schedules as well.

D.O is currently gearing up for the release of the much-awaited film The Moon, while Kai is serving in the military. Sehun and Chanyeol recently performed at the Waterbomb festival on July 29. Suho on the other hand is set to feature in the upcoming K-drama Behind Your Touch.

Fans are over the moon about the group's success and can't wait to see what they bring to the table in the years to come.