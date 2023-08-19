"Literally the last son standing": Tragic deaths of Blac Youngsta's brothers trigger wave of support online

Blac Youngsta's younger brother was shot dead on August 18, 2023, at a Memphis gas station at 9:30 in the morning. He died from his injuries on the spot. The Memphis Police Department revealed that they received reports of a shooting incident, but the victim died by the time they reached the spot.

Blac's other brother, Ronnie B, was also similarly shot dead a long time ago. Another one of his brothers, Heavycamp TD, was also a victim of gun violence in 2019.

Social media platforms have been flooded with tributes ever since the news of Blac's brother's death went viral. One wrote that Blac is the "last son standing" after the death of his other three brothers.

Netizens express grief over Blac Youngsta's brother's death on social media

Blac Youngsta's brother's death was shocking news for the public. Netizens have been sharing heartfelt tributes and posting supportive messages for the rapper ever since.

Blac has not yet shared anything related to his brother's death on social media. After his brother Heavycamp TD was shot dead in June 2019, he made changes to his security arrangements. Urban Islandz reported that he and his family were being targeted by someone.

In 2016, Youngsta addressed his brother Ronnie's death in an interview. In a Facebook post, Youngsta wrote at the time that his brother's death changed a lot of things for him and that he has started to work for himself. He concluded by writing that he will never forget his brother.

Blac Youngtsa has released three albums alongside a few mixtapes

Also known as Sammie Marquez Benson, Blac Youngsta started his career with his debut mixtape, Fast Bricks, in 2012. He released more mixtapes and his first album, 223, was released in February 2018. 223 managed to reach on top of the Billboard charts.

The following year, Blac released another album, titled Church on Sunday. His latest album, 4LIFE, was released in May last year. His discography also includes one EP, titled Cut Up.

Blac Youngsta has also seen his share of legal troubles. In 2016, he was arrested while at a bank, where he was mistaken for a fraudster after he withdrew an amount of $200,000. In 2017, he was arrested after being accused of killing Young Dolph.