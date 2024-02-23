Live-action Naruto movie is officially in the works, Destin Daniel Cretton to direct

After a series of live-action adaptations, which included big animes like Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece, now a live-action Naruto movie is in the works, as per The Hollywood Reporter, which disclosed the news on Friday. The Masashi Kishimoto series is widely considered the greatest anime series of all time and has the biggest global following.

According to the report, Destin Daniel Cretton, who co-wrote and directed the Marvel Studios movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is helming the movie. Lionsgate is slated to produce the project alongside Cretton. Other producers include Jeyun Munford through his company, Hisako, Avi Arad, Ari Arad, Emmy Yu of Arad Productions, and Jeremy Latcham (known for Dungeons & Dragons).

The adaptation has reportedly been a part of the discussion since 2015, but it is finally moving forward this year.

Kishimoto gives blessing after Destin Daniel Cretton's addition to Naruto live-action movie

Naruto has always been one of the manga series that many wanted to adapt into live-action over the years. The manga series ran from 1999 to 2014 and became widely recognized as significant intellectual property.

During its tenure and the 25 years following that, the series sold over 250 million copies of the collected volumes in more than 60 countries and territories. It has also become a prominent part of pop culture during this time.

Moreover, Cretton has Kishimoto's approval to proceed with the project, with the latter convinced that only Cretton can bring his magnum opus to life in live action.

Kishimoto said in a statement:

"When I heard of Destin’s attachment, it happened to be right after watching a blockbuster action film of his, and I thought he would be the perfect director for Naruto...After enjoying his other films and understanding that his forte is in creating solid dramas about people, I became convinced that there is no other director for Naturo. In actually meeting Destin, I also found him to be an open-minded director who was willing to embrace my input, and felt strongly that we would be able to cooperate together in the production process."

Naruto and its sequel series, titled Naruto: Shippuden, have exactly 500 episodes combined and are also one of the most popular anime series to ever air on television. It continues to be just as popular today.

The story follows the coming-of-age story of Uzumaki Naruto, a shinobi from a leaf village with a mysterious past. His battles, friendships, and optimistic approach to immense disasters have inspired entire generations.

It is also credited with establishing the popularity of Japanese anime in many parts of the world. More details about the film, including the cast and crew, are expected to drop soon. Stay tuned for updates.