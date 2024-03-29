Liverpool FC to pay tribute to Larry Lloyd at Anfield after ex-Nottingham Forest defender dies at 75

Liverpool Football Club mourns the loss of Larry Lloyd, a legendary figure in English football and a former Nottingham Forest defender, who passed away at 75 due to unknown causes.

Larry Lloyd, known for his towering presence on the pitch, had won the First Division in 1977-78 when he was a member of Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest. Double European Cup winner Lloyd died on March 28, 2024, as announced by Liverpool FC. They said,

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former defender Larry Lloyd, aged 75. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Larry's family and friends."

As reported, Liverpool FC will pay tribute to Larry Lloyd during their upcoming match when the Reds host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Laurence Valentine Lloyd was an English professional footballer and coach. The defender was born in 1948 in the United Kingdom and won domestic and European honors for Bill Shankly's Liverpool and Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest in the 1970s.

Nottingham Forest paid tribute to their former defender, who won two European cups in a row. In a tweet, Forest mentioned Larry as an integral part of the club. They added a statement,

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Larry Lloyd. Part of the Miracle Men, Larry was an integral player in the Forest side that memorably won back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980, making 218 appearances for the club in total. We send our condolences to Larry's friends and family at this truly sad time. Rest in peace, Larry."

In a press conference to preview the game against Crystal Palace, the Forest manager, Nuno Espírito Santo, paid tribute to "one of the miracle men," as said. Santo mentioned that he and the club are very proud of Larry and called him a "big history."

"He was one of the miracle men, I've been told. Our feelings are with his family. It's a sad moment. To win two European competitions in a row is very difficult so that's why he's so honored for us, we're very proud. It's big, big history."

Larry Lloyd began his professional football career playing for Bristol Rovers. Subsequently, in April 1969, he was signed by Bill Shankly, the manager of Liverpool Football Club, for a transfer fee of £50,000 ($63,000). However, after joining Liverpool, the club won the league and UEFA Cup double in 1973, where Larry played every game that season.

Lloyd (second from left) holding the cup for the First Division title in 1973 (Image via LFC)

After several successful seasons, including a Championship win in 1972/73, Lloyd's time at Liverpool, he ended his contract due to injury and tactical changes. Later, he moved to Coventry City.

Soon after, Larry switched to Nottingham Forest, where he found success, winning the league title and European Cup under Brian Clough. Larry concluded his professional career at Wigan Athletic.

Larry made his international debut on May 19, 1971 against Wales.

Lloyd died at 75 (Image via LFC)

In honor of Larry's remarkable contributions to the sport, Liverpool Football Club will pay tribute to him at Anfield on Sunday, March 31, 2024, when the Reds host Brighton & Hove Albion with a period of applause.