On Friday, December 1, fans noticed that Red Velvet's Joy unfollowed her boyfriend, the Korean rapper and singer, Crush, on Instagram. While many argued that his account had been deactivated, fans also pointed out that the K-pop idol unfollowed the singer before the singer deactivated his Instagram.

Given that the two have confirmed to be dating since August 2021, the recent incidents speculated rumors that the couple had officially broken up.

While it is rare for K-pop idols to announce the details of their dating life, Red Velvet's Joy and Crush have been among the few in the industry to be open about the same. Regardless, several people have not been fans of the two dating due to Crush's alleged problematic characteristics. With the recent events that might allude to the end of the couple's long-running relationship, some have been celebrating the news.

Fans react to Red Velvet's Joy unfollowing her boyfriend, Crush, on Instagram, sparking their break-up rumors

Back in May 2021, Red Velvet's Joy and Crush began to grow closer to each other after announcing a special collaboration between the two artists. Soon after that, fans noticed that the two not only started to spend a lot of time with each other but also began posting about their meet-ups on Instagram. Naturally, there were rumors that the two were dating.

Joy and Crush's connection began as a junior-senior friendship and developed into a romantic partnership, as revealed by SM Entertainment in August of that same year. Joy herself wrote a letter to fans describing that the level of positivity and happiness in her life has increased ever since she started to spend with "that person", referring to the Korean soloist, Crush.

While fans continued to cheer the relationship and the several adorable moments of the two that landed on the internet, they were recently put off by a comment made by Crush on Red Velvet's Joy. Following the release of the soloist's third album, wonderego, Crush appeared on Sung Si Kyung’s YouTube show, where he talked about several random topics. Amidst the same, fans were displeased with his unnecessary reference to his relationship with Joy.

When talking about K-pop idols and dating, the idol said that becoming an artist allows the path for one to date a K-pop idol, since it's otherwise hard.

"Idols are great but there are too many and everyone wants to become one. [I wish you show them], ‘Oh, I can become an artist and date an idol. That’s possible.’"

Fans felt that this comment reduced Joy as just a perk of him being an artist and many criticized him for his offensive comment that looked down upon the idol and his relationship with her. Following the incident, fans have been hoping that Red Velvet's Joy would break up with him as they believed that the K-pop idol deserved someone better who wouldn't materialize her.

Here's how people have been reacting:

When fans learned that Joy had purportedly unfollowed Crush on Instagram, many congratulated Joy and said that she had made the correct decision.

However, since the singer, Crush, also seemed to have deactivated his Instagram account, there still exists much vagueness about whether she unfollowed him or not. While many couldn't help but be happy about the news, they've also been awaiting official news from the two artists or their agencies.